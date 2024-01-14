Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocks Hunter Biden for dodging her question, leaving hearing: 'What a coward'

Hunter looked like a child having a 'temper tantrum' at Congress' hearing, Rep. Greene said

By Kayla Bailey Fox News
Published
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the GOP’s ongoing probe into Hunter Biden, the U.S. border crisis, and the White House’s funding strategy. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had a message for Hunter Biden after he left Congress' hearing moments after she took the stand. After the President's son exited the courtroom tailed by reporters, the Georgia representative told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo that it is "clear and obvious" that Hunter Biden is "afraid of [her] words."

HOUSE COMMITTEES APPROVE RESOLUTION TO HOLD HUNTER BIDEN IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS, MOVES TO FLOOR

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I was absolutely shocked that he decided to show up that day and he looked like a child pitching a temper tantrum when he finally got caught and was going to be in trouble. And it was really telling when he left, as soon as Chairman Comber recognized me to speak, he sat there, seemingly unfazed when Nancy Mace was chastising him. But I think he also knew what I was about to bring up. I've been going after Hunter for violating the Mann Act, and that's trafficking of women across state lines. And this is a very serious crime, and we have evidence of that on our oversight committee through our investigation. And I was going to bring that up. And I think he knew it.

MTg hunter biden

Hunter Biden, center, and his attorneys Abbe Lowell, right, and Kevin Morris, left, arrive for the House Oversight and Accountability Committee markup titled "Resolution Recommending That The House Of Representatives Find Robert Hunter Biden In Contempt Of Congress," in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. (Getty Images)

Another thing that I found disturbing was his sugar daddy right there, Kevin Morris, that seems to be bankrolling Hunter Biden and is also the top buyer of Hunter Biden's art. We are beginning an investigation looking into his art because it seems like he's doing the same business he's been doing, which is selling out his daddy's power and selling out Joe Biden's political favors and influence. And that's a serious concern of ours on oversight. Maria, I think it told everyone who Hunter did not want to hear from. And that was me. 

