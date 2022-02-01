Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby hints indictment against her is politically motivated

Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby appeared on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Tuesday to attack her federal indictment as politically motivated.

Mosby was indicted on federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications on January 13. According to the indictment, Mosby stands accused of making false allegations in attempts to purchase two homes and make coronavirus-related withdrawals via the CARES Act.

‘CRIMINALS SHOULD FEAR US’ BUT DON’T BECAUSE OF ‘SOFT ON CRIME’ PROSECUTORS: TED WILLIAMS

Although she was indicted by a grand jury, Mosby maintained that the case against her was politically motivated.

"I’m four months from my election, right? And this is what they come back with. Me accessing my own personal funds that I put away every single week. And so, you know, at the end of the day and again, I’ll defer to my attorney, there is ulterior motives for an attack like this," Mosby said.

Her attorney Scott Bolden, who appeared with her during the interview, agreed with the statement, claiming the charges are to "affect the outcome of her re-election effort."

"When you bring an indictment, if I may, when you bring an indictment four months before an election and don’t sit down with the defense and tell them what you’re looking for and at before you bring the indictment, you’re not trying to find justice or truth. You’re trying to affect the outcome of her reelection effort," Bolden said.

He added, "When you have a prosecutor like Leo Wise that targets historically African American elected officials who gave two contributions, probably the only contributions he’s given to her opponents in her last election leads this prosecution it should have been a criminal — started off as a criminal tax investigation, and now you have these charges that are not only false, but we’ve got exculpatory evidence to prove them wrong."

FOX NEWS BECOMES FIRST CABLE NEWS NETWORK TO FINISH NO. 1 FOR 20 STRAIGHT YEARS WITH DOMINANT START TO 2022

Reid appeared to agree with their claims, noting that this is "the same Justice Department that seems to be awfully slow when it comes to the former president, Donald Trump."

Mosby suggested that the charges come from a lengthy vendetta against her due to her charges against the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case.

"They've been coming for my law license since I charged those officers with Freddie Gray. They literally kept an open and pending investigation against me for 3 years. And so I get it, but at the end of the day what I hope most people in the city of Baltimore understand and recognize is that this is more about my election than anything else," Mosby said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nevertheless, she maintained that she is prepared to fight for her innocence in court.

"Let me say one thing. I’ve fought Donald Trump who said I needed to be prosecuted. I have fought against William Barr who called me a rogue prosecutor. I have fought against my Republican governor who doesn’t agree with my policies. I know I’ve been through it all. I am built for this, Joy. And so I understand the shoulders that I stand on, and I’m ready to fight. I know I’ve done nothing wrong. So I’m ready to go to trial tomorrow. Put this on trial right now, so I can prove my innocence. But let’s get to the election because I know that’s what this is all about," Mosby concluded.

Mosby is expected to make her arraignment appearance on Friday. It is unclear yet how she will plea.