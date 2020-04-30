Marie Harf calls on Biden to 'come out very strongly and deny' Tara Reade allegations

Former Obama State Department spokesperson and Fox News contributor Marie Harf told "Outnumbered" that former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday should clearly and publicly address a sexual assault allegation against him from one of his former Senate aides.

"I think the former vice president should come out very strongly and deny it, as his team has repeatedly," Harf said. "I’ve known hundreds of women who worked for Joe Biden throughout the years. I have never heard a whisper of anything like sexual assaults."

Harf added that Biden's accuser, Tara Reade, deserves to have her story heard and vetted by the public.

"Over the past year she has changed her story so dramatically, from first saying in an interview that he touched her shoulders to then, when the vice president was about to clinch the [Democratic] nomination, suddenly that became rape," she said.

"I think he should come out and vehemently deny [Reade's claims] because there is no evidence he committed sexual assault, and most men don’t do this once," Harf added. "If they do, they are serial assaulters."

"He should come out and deny it," she repeated.