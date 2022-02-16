Marianne Williamson calls out AOC's 'bulls---' for dodging question on whether Pelosi should lead Dem caucus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. for refusing to take a position about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as leader of the Democratic Caucus.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker magazine, the "Squad" member was asked whether it is "healthy" or not for the Democratic Party that Pelosi remains Speaker and continues to lead Democrats in the House of Representatives.

"It’s really all about a specific moment that we’re in," Ocasio-Cortez responded. "We are in such a delicate moment of the day-to-day, particularly with the threats to our democracy. I believe that, at the end of the day, there’s going to be a generational change in our leadership. That is just a simple fact. Now, when that particular moment happens? I think it’s a larger question of conditions and circumstance."

"You don’t want to go near this one," New Yorker's David Remnick said.

"It’s a tough question," the lawmaker said. "It’s not even just a question of the Speaker. It’s a question of our caucus. I wish the Democratic Party had more stones. I wish our party was capable of truly supporting bold leadership that can address root causes."

During an interview on the progressive outlet Status Coup News, Williamson slammed the "bulls---" response.

"There are many times when I really appreciate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but this is not one of them," Williamson told Status Coup co-founder Jordan Chariton on Tuesday. "That was such bulls---. That was such to doublespeak."

"'At the end of the day.' When is that ‘end of the day’ going to be? When these people turn 95? Is that when the end of the day is going to be, that we're just going to wait?" Williamson asked. "I mean, these people who are 80, 85, 90 holding on to this kind of power, not allowing the leadership to come up. So then Alexandria Ocasio Cortez says ‘well, it will happen at the end of the day.’ How much time do these people think they have?"

The famed spiritual guru continued, "And I think that members of the Squad such as her know that many people are getting very frustrated that they're not making more noise. And so that answer that you just quoted does not work for me."

Williamson then begrudgingly credited Republicans for expressing opposition to their party leaders unlike Democrats.

"It just breaks my heart the way Republicans are more willing to stand up to their leaders than so many Democrats," Williamson said. "Why is Nancy Pelosi still there? And you know, I'm old enough to remember when she had some progressive spunk to her, but she doesn't now."

"This is a woman who had to be convinced that maybe insider trading- allowing stock ownership- she had to be, like, convinced maybe that's not good!" Williamson exclaimed. "What are we waiting for? What are we waiting for?"