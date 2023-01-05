Maria Elvira Salazar: House speaker battle shows 'messy' democracy, is a 'blessing'

Florida Rep-elect Maria Elvira Salazar made a bold prediction about Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker Thursday on "Your World."

MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR: This is the blessing. It's democracy. Democracy is messy. This is bad. We were supposed to be flying out to our different districts today. We're tired. We don't eat well. We may be losing our health coverage and our salaries starting tomorrow. But still, it's much better than what the Cubans, the Nicaraguans and the Venezuelans that I represent have in their countries of origin. So you count the blessings. And that's what I am doing right now.

AOC FLOATS ‘COALITION GOVERNMENT’ AFTER MCCARTHY FAILS TO WIN HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE

These 20 holdouts do not understand that they are putting in danger the political capital that the American people put in the hands of the Republican Party. But still, they are being heard and we respect them. And if they were to be in Cuba, they would be either in jail or facing the firing squad. So it's all good.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And for what I hear is that within the next 24 hours, he [Kevin McCarthy] will make it and those 20 will be reduced either to 18 or 16 or 17. And he will make it to the 218 that he needs. That is what everyone is thinking right now. That may change.