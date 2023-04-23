Maria Bartiromo speaks exclusively with Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his Debt Plan

SPEAKER MCCARTHY SLAMS CHUCK SCHUMER’S SENATE FOR ITS LACK OF INACTION ON THE DEBT CEILING

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, Congressman, look, after you pass this bill, it goes to the Senate. What are your expectations for the Senate? And your approval ratings are up, certainly among Republicans and and both sides. Congrats on that, on keeping these promises. In terms of foreign policy, I know you're headed to Israel at the end of the week as well. But real quick, your expectations for the Senate on this debt deal.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Well, the Senate has to do something because under Senator Schumer, the only things I've watched him do is name March, the Maine Maple Sirup and thank Yukon for winning a basketball tournament. They haven't proposed anything. They can't. They couldn't even have their senators showing up for work. I mean, the Senate has done nothing. So you'll see the House Republicans are the only ones who are being responsible. We sat together, we asked to meet with the president starting February 1st. He ignored us. We will take action to make us fiscally stronger, less dependent on China curve. The inflation the Democrats brought, but also put us on a path where we'll grow this economy even stronger, make us energy independent, be able to get cut the red tape so we can build things in America.



WALL STREET SHOULD BE 'CONCERNED' ABOUT DEBT LIMIT STANDOFF WITH BIDEN: MCCARTHY

GORDON CHANG REVEALS HOW CHINA AND RUSSIA’S WAGNER GROUP ARE FUNDING INSTABILITY IN SUDAN

MARIA BARTIROMO: Yeah. By the way, Gordon, this morning we're seeing the US embassy staff lifted out of Sudan. There is increasing violence there. You think China's influence is part of this?

GORDAN CHANG: Yes. We have to ask that question because the Russian mercenaries, the Wagner Group, have been destabilizing Sudan. Now, Putin doesn't have the money to do that. He's got his hands full with Ukraine. And so the question is, who is paying for these Wagner mercenaries? We know that China and Russia cooperate throughout Africa and throughout elsewhere. So we need to start asking that question, where is this money coming from? And until we start asking that question, we're not going to get to a solution in North Africa.



AI'S THREAT TO HUMANITY WILL BE FAR GREATER IF CHINA MASTERS IT FIRST: GORDON CHANG

REP. JAMES COMER ON JOE BIDEN’S SIX SPECIFIC DECISIONS LEADING TO PAYMENTS MADE TO THE BIDEN FAMILY

JAMES COMER: There are six specific decisions that Joe Biden made, either as vice president or president that are very concerning to us that we believe could potentially lead back to payments that were made to these LLC that were then laundered down to the Biden family members. So you have to look at the number of the losses and look at the transactions and look at the limited bank records that we have to realize the great lengths to which this family went to try to disguise the sender of the money and then deceive the IRS. So, you know, when we hear about the Biden family, lawyers are meeting with the DOJ to talk about a potential indictment of Hunter Biden. I want to be very clear, Maria. It would be impossible for the Department of Justice to just cherry pick Hunter Biden for an indictment and not do anything to the eight other Biden family members because they were essentially doing the same thing and receiving the same types of payments from our adversaries around the world that Hunter Biden was doing.



BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

MARIA BARTIROMO: So they were trying to make it look like the numbers were lower because they were dispersing money to other family members. How many family members were involved? Right.

JAMES COMER: Well, right now we have nine, but I believe in the end that number will be at least 12. I mean, this was the Biden family influence peddling scheme. And, you know, when people say, well, they were involved in ventures around the world, I haven't found a legitimate business on the Biden in Maria. I found legitimate businesses that that were paying the LLC, that were then turning around and laundering the money back to the Bidens. But I haven't found any legitimate business dealings on the Biden. It looks like if there was a legitimate business dealings in any of these LLC, it was influence peddling. And, you know, if you want to get technical and if you want to get to a legal term, that's called being a foreign agent. They weren't registered as a foreign agent. And I'm sure the ethics laws would prevent immediate family members of high ranking government officials from being foreign agents. Either way, this is bad. There are more laws that appear to me that have been broken. They just tax evasion. And there are a lot more Bidens involved than just the president's son and his brother.

REP CLAUDIA TENNEY ON THE U.S. SPACE RACE WITH CHINA