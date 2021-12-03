Maria Bartiromo rips CNN for allowing Cuomo 'bro-show schmooze fest' to go on

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo went after CNN Friday, torching the liberal network for allowing what she referred to as the "bro-show schmooze fest" between brothers Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo to take place on air.

During a segment of her show "Mornings with Maria," Bartiromo slammed CNN's permittance of the then-New York governor to appear on his currently suspended brother's prime-time program on multiple occasions in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, while the former governor was allegedly taking action that would lead to the deaths of thousands of seniors living in care facilities.

CHRIS CUOMO'S SUSPENSION ‘CHALLENGING, DIVISIVE AND TROUBLING’ INSIDE CNN, INSIDERS SAY

Bartiromo also accused CNN of not caring about the truth when it came to reporting the news, tying in the network's past debunked reporting on the Russia investigation involving former President Trump and allegations of collusion in the 2016 presidential election, as well as the Steele dossier.

"Let me be clear. This is not a Chris Cuomo story. This is a CNN story … Jeff Zucker and CNN allowed the bro-show schmooze fest to go on throughout the COVID disaster when they had that gigantic … Q-tip," Bartiromo said, referencing one specific interview between the two brothers that involved Chris Cuomo mocking Andrew Cuomo's nasal swab COVID test, using overly-sized Q-tips to demonstrate how big of a nose his brother has.

CHRIS CUOMO ADDRESSES CNN SUSPENSION: ‘IT HURTS TO EVEN SAY IT, IT’S EMBARRASSING, BUT I UNDERSTAND'

"They allowed this bro-show to go on, and by the way CNN is also culpable for reporting lies to the American people throughout the Russia hoax … It was Jake Tapper – Mr. Jake Tapper among the first reporters on air with the Steele dossier. So obviously CNN does not care about truth. This is not about Chris Cuomo. This is about CNN," she added.

A report released in June by the New York State Bar Association Task Force on Nursing Homes and Long-Term care found that Andrew Cuomo's decision to admit patients into nursing homes who had tested positive for the coronavirus increased the death toll amongst residents in facilities across the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to revelations of the disastrous results of his decision, Cuomo had been praised for his handling of the pandemic in the state, frequently appearing on a number of media programs, including his brother's, to give updates on his efforts.

Chris Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN earlier this week after it was revealed as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' sexual misconduct investigation into his brother that he would reach out to media sources to find out about accusers before they came forward publicly. Text messages also indicated he snooped on journalists about upcoming stories that would make his brother look bad, and relayed the information to the governor’s aides.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.