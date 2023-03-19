Maria Bartiromo breaks down the justice system double-standard with Rep James Comer, Sen Tom Cotton, and more

CHAIRMAN JAMES COMER REVEALS WHAT CHINA MAY HAVE GOTTEN FROM THE BIDEN FAMILY

MARIA BARTIROMO: So, Congressman, let's go through some of those bank records. This is really the first batch of bank records you were able to get because they've been stonewalling you. Are there more?

JAMES COMER: There are many more. Maria, this is one deal. We think there are as many as 11 more deals. Now, we don't know what those deals are with the Bidens. In the beginning, the White House denied having any knowledge or the fact that their family was involved in any sort of way, shape or form with the CCP. But now we have bank records that reveal otherwise. We don't know what the Bidens did in return for this money. The lawyer said that it was C capital for a business. We haven't been able to find a business, Maria. We're going to have an opportunity to ask people about that that were closely aligned with the Biden family. We've talked to him privately. I'm not going to reveal what they say privately, but very soon they'll either be talking to everyone in the form of a deposition or even better in a committee hearing. But right now, it looks like the Biden family just pocketed this money. This is one deal. We have 11 more to go. And I'm pretty confident we'll be getting more bank records in very soon.

MARIA BARTIROMO: All right. So $1 million distributed to the Bidens on one deal, and you say there are 11 others. Let's talk about what possibly the CCP could have been paying for. You're of any indication, whether it be from the laptop, from your investigation, that gives us any information about what specifically China was paying the Biden family for.

JAMES COMER: Well, we know that when the president was vice president in the Obama administration, he made several trips to China. He brought his son and some of these associates with him. They met in different places with some of these people that the president claimed he never met with. So we know the president hasn't been truthful about his involvement when he was vice president. But from talking to former associates that were involved with Hunter Biden, what we know the Biden family had agreed to help China do was get their foot in the door. And the American energy industry not just purchased liquefied natural gas, but also purchased interest in drillers for natural gas, as well as try to do things like help China buy farmland.

BIDEN ON BLAST AFTER HONDURAS JOINS LIST OF COUNTRIES WITH TIES TO CHINA: 'WHERE THERE'S SMOKE, THERE'S FIRE'

JONATHAN TURLEY TELLS MARIA TRUMP’S POSSIBLE INDICTMENT IS ‘OVERTLY POLITICAL’

MARIA BARTIROMO: So two questions. What does this mean for President Trump? And number two, what are we going to do about these true standards of justice?

JOHN TURLEY: Well. Maria Ironically, if Donald Trump had to choose which of these cases would come first, this would be that case. The this case is overtly political and really fulfills the narrative that many have raised in this campaign season. So in some ways, this is a fortunate decision for Trump. A brag gave Donald Trump what I think is credible evidence of the politicalization of the criminal justice system. There might be a more difficult time doing that with something like Mar a Lago. So the question is what happens to the case? You could not have picked a better jurisdiction to prosecute Donald Trump. You know, this is the worst possible jury pool for him for some judges in New York, to dismiss a case like this would border on self-immolation. So it's possible that this could go to trial. But it's going to have serious problems on appeal. I think that I'm not convinced that Barack has not run out of time. I think there are some very significant questions whether the statute of limitations has already run on these claims.

REP BYRON DONALDS CALLS FOR HEARINGS ON CAPITOL HILL OVER REGULATORS’ TREATMENT OF THE BANKING SYSTEM

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, I mean, look, a week ago, the FDIC told us that they are going to secure all deposits at Signature Bank, at Silicon Valley Bank. Now, you know, a number of banks want the same treatment of securing all deposits. But you mentioned Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve. Kim STRASSEL at The Wall Street Journal writes A great op ed this week Did ESG help sink SBB? Because from day one, this administration has been talking about their climate change agenda, a whole of government approach. And maybe she was rewarding SBB for policies around ESG and around the climate change agenda rather than focusing on the safety of the bank.

CHARLES PAYNE DECONSTRUCTS 'MAJOR EXCUSE' TRUMP DEREGULATION LED TO SILICON VALLEY BANK COLLAPSE

BYRON DONALDS: No, I totally agree with that with that thought process. Mary Daly needs to probably come to Capitol Hill and explain to us what she was looking at and why. Because if you're a solely focused on climate change and equity agendas and all that stuff, but you're not concerned with interest rate risk on the balance sheet of a bank, you're not doing the job. And there are serious questions there about what the regulators were doing and not doing with respect to the soundness of the banking system. But let me also add this, Maria. Let's not absolve the executives at Silicon Valley Bank. They didn't have a risk manager, apparently for eight months. A risk officer excuse me. The C-suite should have known better and done what they needed to do to manage the interest rate risk at the bank going long in treasuries like that and in mortgage backed securities. But we have to make sure you can't let look at the Fed and just give them a pass. In my view, the Federal Reserve took too long trying to get this inflation out of our economy. And now everybody's bearing the the burden of their dithering with respect to handling inflation.

SEN TOM COTTON DISCUSSES WHY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PROTECTED CHINESE DEPOSITS

MARIA BARTIROMO: I want to get your take on the FDIC securing all of the deposits of that bank, including importantly, many companies that are based in China that were clients of Silicon Valley Bank. Now they're saying, look, we can't secure all the deposits everywhere. But they were very fast to come to the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank, even with those clients from China. I wonder if it would have been the same treatment if this was a bank in Texas with clients that were oil companies or oil, you know, trading firms.

TOM COTTON: Well, Maria, just ask the question I think is carrying with it its own answer. I think it's obvious to everyone that Joe Biden would not have bailed out a bank in, say, Midland, Texas, that banked almost exclusively the oil and gas industry. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the stress it's put on our banking sector and the economy really has Joe Biden's failures all the way down. It was Joe Biden's reckless spending that created runaway inflation, which led to higher interest rates, which put the squeeze on banks like Silicon Valley Bank. And it was Joe Biden's administration that didn't properly oversee and supervise a bank like Silicon Valley Bank six months ago or a year ago to ensure that they were doing proper risk management of the interest rate spreads between their deposits on the one hand and their assets on the other hand, or for that matter, who last week didn't help arrange for a shotgun wedding merger with a larger bank with a more stable balance sheet, probably because they're ideologically opposed to any kind of mergers. So what we got instead was the Biden bank bailout, which will in fact be going to Chinese companies, because it's well known that Silicon Valley Bank was an access point for Chinese companies to get American money. And when you have one of these bank failures, foreign depositors are supposed to be in line behind American depositors. Yet the Biden administration confirmed to me on a conference call last week about this situation that they are, in fact, going to make whole Chinese depositors probably on the fig leaf that they have, you know, a single American cosigner, most likely at the very venture capital firms that were funneling money into these Chinese companies in the first place. Companies that are almost certainly in most cases aligned with the Chinese Communist Party or the People's Liberation Army.

JOHN RATCLIFFE TELLS MARIA BARTIROMO THAT THERE HAS BEEN NO PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE FOR TRUMP SINCE THE MUELLER INVESTIGATION BEGAN

MARIA BARTIROMO: President Trump says he's going to be arrested on Tuesday. Your reaction?

LEGAL EXPERT TORCHES MANHATTAN DA'S POTENTIAL TRUMP ARREST: 'BANANA REPUBLIC SORT OF STUFF'

JOHN RATCLIFFE: Well, it's clearly a political prosecution, and that's underscored by the fact, Maria, that you have in Melvyn Bragg, the D.A. involved here, someone who on his very first day in office said we will not prosecute armed robberies in this office. And now he's saying we will prosecute a misdemeanor offense against the opposition political party who happens to be a presidential candidate, former President of the United States, despite the fact that the statute of limitations has clearly run on that misdemeanor and the fact that other state and federal prosecutors have passed on that. So. But my take on it, Maria, is this is just the latest in sort of the evolution of of what the Democrats, as they have shifted from a party, from Democrats to progressives, which is really kind of a mix of socialists and communists who don't like the American justice system. It's a continuation of an assault on that justice system and tearing down all of the pillars that make that system work so well. So just to remind your viewers, when the Mueller investigation was going, the first of the pillars to go was the bedrock principle of a presumption of innocence. Remember, Donald Trump didn't have that presumption. He had to conclusively prove his innocence. Then quickly, it shifted in the Ukraine impeachment to the suspension of the principle of due process of law. And Donald Trump became the first president never to be allowed to have legal representation throughout the House proceedings. More recently, with Mar a Lago, the next principle to go was equal protection under the law. And we saw that when the same statute was applied between Trump and Biden. Regarding classified documents, Trump's home was raided. Biden's lawyers were allowed to just casually turn over documents whenever they want. So this latest sort of tortured prosecution that is in the offing this week by by the day in New York is just sort of the latest assault on the American justice system by the Democratic Party.

SEN RICK SCOTT WARNS OF THE DOUBLE-STANDARD IN OUR SYSTEM OF JUSTICE

MARIA BARTIROMO: Senator, where is the outrage from Republicans? Trump is going to get indicted on Tuesday. He said this just days after James Comer exposed money coming from communist China distributed to the Biden family.

RICK SCOTT: I mean, first, there's a lot of all the Democrats hate Trump. There's some Republicans. They hate Trump. So guess what? There's a double standard. You can do anything you want to trump. Everybody is okay with that, but you can't do it to Biden. There's a completely double standard. If you're Trump, there's a standard and it's up. Go all in. Attack the guy. Everybody's okay. You know, people are okay with that. But. BIDEN Oh, we got to be careful. We got to follow the law. That's why Americans are fed up with our press. I mean, what DOJ, with FBI, with so many things in your federal government, they know there's a double standard. This is wrong. Well, how are we.