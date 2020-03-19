Maria Bartiromo: Coronavirus will fundamentally change how American businesses operate

There will be a "fundamental change" in the way American businesses and workers operate on the other side of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo said Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, the "Mornings with Maria" host said that the move to shut down the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was correct.

The government has warned U.S. citizens to avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people and the NYSE closed its trading floor Monday after it was announced that both an NYSE staffer and a trader had tested positive for the virus.

The exchange will shift to all electronic trading for the time being.

"When I was on the exchange during the '90s...you were 5,000 people on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange distributed throughout five rooms," she told Smith.

"Today there are a couple of hundred. A couple of hundred is too many in terms of having people together," Bartiromo remarked.

"It was a smart move and it definitely will, in my opinion, change the way we live and work together for a long time," she predicted. "A lot of these things that we are doing right now, working from home, changing our behaviors, these don't go away overnight."

"I think you're going to see a fundamental change in the way we operate in terms of business and individuals after we have gone through this crisis," Bartiromo said, adding a harsh warning for China about American production.

She said the crisis will be "bad news" for China as more American companies embrace the "Buy American" strategy championed by the Trump administration, including top White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.