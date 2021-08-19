Marcus Luttrell's message to Biden on Afghanistan: 'You need to go get our people'

Former Navy SEAL and "Lone Survivor" author Marcus Luttrell told Fox News Thursday the U.S. military is ready and willing to go into Afghanistan and get every American out.

"We need to go get them," Luttrell said on "Fox & Friends." "Just send us back in there, we can do it… The problem is not whether or not we can do that job. We'll drop right in there and pull everybody out. We can do whatever you all want us to. It's just up to the American people how far you want to let us go."

As many as 15,000 American citizens may remain inside Afghanistan, struggling to get out, days after the Asian nation fell to control of Taliban terrorists, President Biden said Wednesday.

Luttrell, who was the only survivor of a Taliban ambush on his SEAL reconnaissance team in Afghanistan in 2005, said he understands how it feels to be afraid and wanting to get home.

"I've been there and I was trained and I was scared," he said.

"All I could think about was getting here… They literally have people falling off of the outside of aircrafts just to get here to our people."

Biden said the U.S. was committed to getting every American out of Afghanistan – even if that meant some U.S. troops would remain in the country beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for their withdrawal after a two-decade-long military operation.

"It's kind of like watching the end of a movie that turned bad on you," Luttrell said. "We worked so hard over there to prove to the American people that we would do our jobs."

Luttrell, whose story of heroism was portrayed in the 2013 movie "Lone Survivor," said he is praying for the president to do the best he can and offered a message of encouragement to the American people.

"I think the American people need to take a deep breath," he said. "I know that's tough, but we'll handle this. We'll get it done. And even if the right things aren't happening right now, we'll shift course. We're a big machine and we want to do the best we can for you all. Always believe that."

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.