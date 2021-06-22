Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rubio on GOP bill to sanction Chinese health officials: 'Next great pandemic' could be in China lab right now

The next pandemic 'could be far worse' than COVID-19, argues Rubio

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rubio on GOP bill sanctioning Chinese health officials: The next pandemic could be ‘far worse’ Video

Rubio on GOP bill sanctioning Chinese health officials: The next pandemic could be ‘far worse’

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says the bill is not about punishing China, but making sure another pandemic does not occur

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., advocated for a new GOP-led bill to sanction Chinese health officials on ‘Fox & Friends’ Tuesday and said that without proper action another pandemic could occur.

CHINESE STATE MEDIA PANNED FOR PUSHING FOR WUHAN LAB TO RECEIVE NOBEL PRIZE

MARCO RUBIO: Look, we already know enough about what happened in China, I think, to tell you they’ve done something wrong, which is they haven’t allowed the world to fully understand how this thing began and they’ve covered it up. Now what it actually leads to—that’s what the world needs to know because the next one could be far worse than this…

All we’re asking for is that China open up and allow a full investigation because this is not just about punishing China about what happened in the past… This is about preventing it from happening again. 

For all we know, at this very moment, the next great pandemic is being developed inside of a Chinese laboratory.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Rubio: For all we know the ‘next great pandemic’ is being developed in a Chinese lab right now Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.