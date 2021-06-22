Rubio on GOP bill to sanction Chinese health officials: 'Next great pandemic' could be in China lab right now

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., advocated for a new GOP-led bill to sanction Chinese health officials on ‘Fox & Friends’ Tuesday and said that without proper action another pandemic could occur.

CHINESE STATE MEDIA PANNED FOR PUSHING FOR WUHAN LAB TO RECEIVE NOBEL PRIZE

MARCO RUBIO: Look, we already know enough about what happened in China, I think, to tell you they’ve done something wrong, which is they haven’t allowed the world to fully understand how this thing began and they’ve covered it up. Now what it actually leads to—that’s what the world needs to know because the next one could be far worse than this…

All we’re asking for is that China open up and allow a full investigation because this is not just about punishing China about what happened in the past… This is about preventing it from happening again.



For all we know, at this very moment, the next great pandemic is being developed inside of a Chinese laboratory.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW