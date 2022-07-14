Expand / Collapse search
Marco Rubio on 'Fox & Friends': Democrats' entire agenda is designed for a small group of rich liberals

Fox News Staff
Sen. Rubio: Democrats' agenda is 'designed to cater' to 'affluent liberals'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how progressive policies on the border and crime have affected everyday Americans.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., slammed the Democrats Thursday, accusing them of only catering to "affluent liberals" who are largely unaffected by the left's policies as crime and the border crisis spiral out of control. Rubio joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how their far-left policies have affected the economy, the border, and crime nationwide. 

MARCO RUBIO: The entire Democratic agenda is designed to cater to the pet issues of affluent liberals living in trendy neighborhoods and expensive cities far away from the consequences of the things they're for. So they've got this radicalism on climate change, and it means higher gas prices, and they think government is the solution to everything, so you have this inflation because of the spending, and they're against immigration enforcement. So we have an immigration enforcement crisis, and they think the criminal justice system is mean. And so we have a crime wave because police officers won't arrest people and prosecutors won't prosecute. And the list goes on and on. And so normal everyday people, working people look at all this and say, these people don't fight for us. They are fighting for a small group of radical, progressive, rich liberals, and the rest of us are out on their own. That's the fact here. That's what's happening.

