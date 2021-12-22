Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rubio on Biden's omicron plan: There’s a limit to what the government can make people do

Rubio, Brian Kilmeade discuss White House response to rising omicron cases

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Rubio: ‘There’s a limit to what the government can make people do’ Video

Sen. Rubio: ‘There’s a limit to what the government can make people do’

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on the White House pushing Americans to get vaccinated.

While officials try to adapt to the rise of the coronavirus omicron variant, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that there is a limit to what the government can do in a free country when it comes to vaccines and mandates. 

WHITE HOUSE GARBLES MESSAGING ON WHETHER IT SAW OMICRON SPREAD, TESTING PROBLEMS COMING

MARCO RUBIO: So to me, it's always been like the people that are driving in the street and don't want to wear their seatbelt. If you don't have your seatbelt on in your car and I have my seatbelt on in my car and you crash into me, you might get really hurt. But the fact that you didn't have a seatbelt on means nothing to me and my own car with my seatbelt on. So that's how I've always viewed vaccination. 

I think the only credible argument that you can make is that the burden that the unvaccinated create is they get it, they get really sick, they end up in the hospital, you know, and they tax the system, their filling of beds and things of that nature. But at the same time, I just got to tell you there's a limit to what you can make people do in a free country.

HEAR THE FULL FOX NEWS RADIO INTERVIEW BELOW

Sen. Rubio on China: Communist genocidal government has leverage over largest US companies Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.