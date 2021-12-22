Rubio on Biden's omicron plan: There’s a limit to what the government can make people do

While officials try to adapt to the rise of the coronavirus omicron variant, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that there is a limit to what the government can do in a free country when it comes to vaccines and mandates.

WHITE HOUSE GARBLES MESSAGING ON WHETHER IT SAW OMICRON SPREAD, TESTING PROBLEMS COMING

MARCO RUBIO: So to me, it's always been like the people that are driving in the street and don't want to wear their seatbelt. If you don't have your seatbelt on in your car and I have my seatbelt on in my car and you crash into me, you might get really hurt. But the fact that you didn't have a seatbelt on means nothing to me and my own car with my seatbelt on. So that's how I've always viewed vaccination.

I think the only credible argument that you can make is that the burden that the unvaccinated create is they get it, they get really sick, they end up in the hospital, you know, and they tax the system, their filling of beds and things of that nature. But at the same time, I just got to tell you there's a limit to what you can make people do in a free country.

