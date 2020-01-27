Thiessen on impeachment: Democrats want to take 2020 decision away from voters 'because Adam Schiff said so'

Former George W. Bush speechwriter and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen weighed in on the latest twists and turns in the Senate impeachment trial on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday.

"This is an effort to take the decision away from the voters because Adam Schiff said so," Thiessen said. "He said, 'The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box. You can't be sure the election will be fairly won.' That's absurd."

LEAKED BOLTON CLAIMS FUEL FIERY NEW CLASH OVER IMPEACHMENT

Thiessen disagreed with Schiff's reasoning for impeachment.

"We can't trust the American people to make this decision because they could be taken in by Donald Trump," Thiessen summarized Schiff's argument before making his counterpoint. "Maybe what they're being taken in by this historically low unemployment, a booming economy and all those other things that the Democrats really don't think they get."

Thiessen also commented on former National Security Adviser John Bolton and the New York Times report that his forthcoming book says President Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigating former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

"This is what's so absurd about the whole Bolton situation, is that they [House Democrats] didn't want to wait for the courts. Nancy Pelosi actually said, 'We can't be bound by the courts.' They thought it would take too long," Thiessen said. "What, would it take too long? Well, this might go to the voters and they might make the decision based on the evidence."

Democratic strategist Marie Harf joined in on the Bolton topic, saying the American people won't stand for Senate Republicans' argument against Bolton testifying.

"But the American people, when they're put in front of themselves with the argument that the House didn't subpoena them, maybe they should have," Harf said. "But because they didn't, suddenly we're not entitled to all of the information when someone in the room wants to talk. That is a very hard argument."