Marc Thiessen: It's a 'dirty little secret' Democrats want high gas prices to 'get us to give up fossil fuels'

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said President Biden should take credit when gas prices go up and down Tuesday on "Special Report."

MARC THIESSEN: Very much so. When gas prices were going up, he [President Biden] blamed Vladimir Putin and when gas prices were going down he took credit. As we just saw gas prices are going up again and guess what out comes Vladimir Putin again. If you want to take credit when gas prices are falling then you have to take the blame when gas prices are going up. Here’s the dirty little secret is that Democrats really want high gas prices. They don’t want the political blowback from high gas prices, but it’s part of their strategy to get us to give up fossil fuels, just like the government raised the price of cigarettes to get us to stop smoking. They want gas prices to.

BLAMING GAS PRICES ON BIDEN IS ‘FRANKLY UN-AMERICAN’ DEMOCRAT REP SAYS



You had Pete Buttigieg who was on Cavuto today, and he said we are taking all these temporary measures to grow, we're encouraging Venezuela and Russia and all these other people to Saudi Arabia to increase it, but if they really cared about long-term, keeping gas prices down, they would be unleashing everything. Instead, the lowest number of acres opened up to federal gas and oil — federal lands opened for gas and oil exploration since World War II, that’s their real policy.

