Mandela Barnes supporters sound alarm as Ron Johnson pulls ahead in Wisconsin Senate race: 'They're losing'

NY Times writer describes GOP ads against Barnes as 'remarkably effective'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
The New York Times profiled the struggles of Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' Senate campaign on Thursday, with one supporter bluntly telling the newspaper "they're losing."

Tom Nelson, a former opponent of Barnes in the Democratic primary, told the Times, "The campaign needs to fire its media consultant," and added, "they’re losing" against what Times writer Reid J. Epstein called "remarkably effective" Republican ads.

Epstein also noted retired businesswoman Jane Kashnig approached Barnes at a diner, confronting him with a list of grievances against his campaign, including his "inability to repel" attacks hurled at him by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign and his GOP allies.

MANDELA BARNES' TIES TO LINGERIE PARTY BARRING ‘RATCHETS’ COULD HAUNT HIS WISCONSIN SENATE BID

Epstein credited a recent "advertising blitz" from Republicans for Barnes' recent slip, stressing that Democrats fear he could cause the party to lose its control of the U.S. Senate. The Wisconsin race is a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats trying to hold on to their majority, as President Biden narrowly won the state in 2020.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 7, 2022.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 7, 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Barnes' progressive ideas led Republicans to capitalize on the rhetoric and gain ground in the key battleground state.

Though Barnes held the edge over Johnson for some time, key issues have detracted from that lead, including an alleged disdain for law enforcement, despite his own reassurance to The Wall Street Journal in January that he does not support the "defund the police" movement.

MANDELA BARNES CALLED ANTI-LOCKDOWN DEMONSTRATORS ‘SELFISH,' PRAISED BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS FOR UNITY

"The hail of attack ads from Mr. Johnson and allied super PACs has tanked Mr. Barnes’s standing, particularly among the state’s finicky independent voters," Epstein wrote.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks to the crowd during the 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 19, 2019.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks to the crowd during the 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 19, 2019. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE)

The article accuses Republicans of capitalizing on race in the "televised assault" on Barnes, alleging television adverts "[darken] Mr. Barnes' skin" while others have "superimposed his name next to images of crime scenes."

WISCONSIN LT. GOV. MANDELA BARNES, SENATE CANDIDATE, SUPPORTED CUTTING PRISON POPULATION IN HALF

"Those overtones come as no surprise to Wisconsin Democrats. He is only the third Black statewide official in Wisconsin’s history; the first two both lost re-election in campaigns widely regarded as racist," Epstein wrote.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his opponent, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his opponent, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (Fox News)

"And Democratic strategists and voters are well aware that fighting back aggressively has its dangers," he added.

Dane County Democratic Party Chair Alexia Sabor is quoted as saying the perception in Wisconsin changes swiftly.

"It’s real easy to go from ‘fired up for change’ to ‘the angry Black guy from Milwaukee’ in the public perception," she said, according to the Times.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.