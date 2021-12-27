Malliotakis: People have had enough of the government overreach during the pandemic

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that many New Yorkers have had enough with the government overreach during the coronavirus pandemic, and that there are Americans who are ‘concerned’ about the implications on both federal and local levels. Malliotakis' comments came on the heels of Mayor de Blasio's new vaccine mandate that hit the Big Apple Monday.



NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: I think it’s very split, but there are people who have had enough of the overreach of government and they are concerned and it’s businesses too. Look, we had a round table in Washington from industry leaders, particularly those in the transportation sector, that are saying that this is going to have a huge impact if the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate actually takes effect.

Now two things are happening, right? Next week we’ll get a new mayor here in New York City, and we’re hoping that mayor will revisit some of these policies and the Supreme Court will be looking at the Biden mandate as well - so let’s hope things loosen up and we focus more on treatment and therapeutics going forward, because we have to learn to live with this virus.

