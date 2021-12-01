Rep. Malliotakis rips de Blasio as drug injection sites open in NYC: 'Violation of federal law'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., ripped outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after he made the Big Apple the first to open supervised drug consumption centers, calling the move a breach of federal law and his latest "parting gift" before he leaves office.

NYC OPENS DRUG CONSUMPTION SITES TO ENSURE USERS RECEIVE CLEAN NEEDLES, PREVENT OVERDOSES

"This is a violation of federal law," Rep. Malliotakis explained. "It is something that the Trump administration actually took Philadelphia to court over and won that lawsuit, and we're asking that this DOJ do the same thing, uphold our laws and stop this from happening."

The "Overdose Prevention Centers" opened on Tuesday, one in East Harlem and another in Washington Heights, with the goal of reducing overdose deaths in the city as the opioid crisis rages across the nation.

The centers provide clean needles, medical services, social services, and can monitor individuals for signs of overdose, with the goal of saving over 100 lives per year.

"The mayor at every turn when he tries to address something, he only makes the problems worse and then he tries to introduce new policies to address those problems he created and worsens the situation," Rep. Malliotakis explained.

De Blasio has since touted the move, calling it a "safe and effective way" to tackle the nationwide drug crisis as overdose deaths continue to soar.

"It's unfortunate that with just a few days left in his administration, he continues to put policies that the people of New York do not want," Rep. Malliotakis stated. "It's just one parting gift after another for this mayor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that decriminalized the possession and sale of needles and syringes, and shortly after NYPD was directed against arresting anyone for possessing a "hypodermic needle" used for drug use.

"We need Attorney General Garland to step in here and do the right thing," Rep. Malliotakis urged.

New York City reported nearly 600 overdoses during the first three months of 2021, which is the highest since the number began being tracked in 2000.