Drug cartels have 'taken over' border with agents preoccupied by migrant surge: Malliotakis

Malliotakis confronted Biden in person and urged him to travel to the border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., discusses her conversation with President Biden about the crisis at the border.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Friday that she told President Biden that it was imperative for him to travel to the southern border, claiming that it had been taken over by drug cartels with border agents distracted by the migrant surge. 

TWO BORDER-STATE DEMS BREAK WITH BIDEN ON THE CRISIS: 'WANT TO SEE MORE ACTION'

NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: I told [President Biden] that he needs to go to the border, that he needs to see what I saw and what we heard just a couple of weeks ago from our Customs and Border Patrol agents and that is that he needs to support these agents in doing their job.

Because they feel like they’ve been abandoned by his administration and quite frankly the drug cartels have taken over the southern border and they are diverting the CBP's attention with this migrant flow of 175,000 individuals per month. And as they are being distracted with the paperwork, with overseeing the facilities, with watching the children that have come unaccompanied, the cartels are operating their nefarious activities over the open and porous parts of our border.

Gun trafficking, sex trafficking, drug trafficking as well, and it’s a very dangerous situation, it is a national security issue and so I urged the president to go there himself to speak with the CBP.

This article was written by Fox News staff.