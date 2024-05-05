New York City booting migrants from long-time shelters to prepare for ‘summer surge’ of illegal immigration

New York City has reportedly been booting migrants living on long-term stints at its facilities to make room for a "summer surge" amid skyrocketing illegal immigration.

The Department of Homeless Services has been handing out instructions to family shelters, which they cannot refuse, and giving migrants short notice to pack all their belongings, according to a Friday report from Documented New York.

The city sent one of the largest providers of family shelter housing in New York City – Win – lists of migrants it wanted evicted in the short time frame, many whom had lived in the facility for over a year. Win told Fox News Digital that it cannot refuse the city's orders and that it was city policy – other shelters were given similar orders.

"Win stands firmly against shelter transfers, a cruel and senseless policy that the department of homeless services must end immediately. Shelter evictions only destabilize families - particularly children - who are trying to finish the end of the school year in the communities they’ve come to know and trust," they said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We stand with our neighbors, elected officials, and most importantly, those who call our shelters home to put an end to these transfers immediately."

Christine Quinn, Win’s president and CEO, told Documented that "the city expressed said it wanted to have units specifically for migrants, Quinn said, and were planning for a summer surge in arrivals, so it needed to create vacancies in certain shelters."

"We were obviously very concerned about this," Quinn added. "It would be incredibly upending."

The CEO added she was concerned the city had more removal requests to come.

"I don’t see this stopping," Quinn said. "I think they’ll [the city] come back to us with other people."

A spokesperson for DHS, Neha Sharma, said, "DHS is collaborating with the other agencies involved in the asylum seeker response to expand and strengthen those specialized services, and co-locating families is essential to ensure they have access."

Sharma went on to cast blame on the federal government for not funding the migrant issues in New York City.

"We [are]… calling on the federal government to provide critical funding for asylum seekers instead of finding ways to mis-portray the city’s efforts to ensure we are delivering for all New Yorkers in need."

A migrant from Columbia named Deicy Lara said she was in a shelter for two years before being abruptly given a 24-hour notice to leave the premises.

"They called me and told me that today at 4 p.m. I would have to have all my things outside because I would have transferred to a hotel," she said.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has been vocal about the critical burden the migrant crisis has placed on NYC.

In February, Adams asked Albany legislators to help float half of the costs.

"It has put the city in a precarious situation. Today we are asking the state to increase its commitment to 50% of our cost," Adams said.

New York state has already vowed to contribute about $2.4 billion for fiscal year 2025 toward the migrant crisis, but Adams told lawmakers on Tuesday that the state pledge would only cover one-third of the city’s costs. The $2.4 billion is in addition to the $1.9 billion already allocated by the state in fiscal year 2024.

So far, the Biden administration has allocated around $150 million in federal aid.

"Despite our efforts, we cannot assume they will give us any more," Adams said about federal aid.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Social Services for comment.