Mainstream media will try anything against Trump, but he’s still here: Kellyanne Conway

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday that the mainstream has a "fundamentally opposite" takeaway from listening to former President Trump, compared to what voters hear. Conway said the media is doing whatever they can to help "get rid" of Trump before the 2024 election.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: The media, of course, they're going to do anything to get rid of him because they have no shame. None of them ever lost their jobs for getting 2016 so achingly wrong. … They all embarrassed themselves. No one lost their job, that's not what happens in the mainstream media. So here they are eight years later thinking they got rid of this guy and impeached him twice. January 6th and all these indictments and here he is. He's beating Biden in all the swing states. … So, sure, they'll say and do anything they can. Here's the rub: when President Trump gives you an interview, or most recently did an hour-long town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity in Iowa, when he had that earlier conversation last May with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

The difference between what the media hear, and they pick up on one phrase or one line or one paragraph in an entire hour-long interview, and what the people hear, could not be more fundamentally opposite. … The Sean Hannity thing, "Oh, he's going to be dictator just for a day. Oh, my God, He's going to put people in jail and destroy democracy" and a laundry list of nonsense. What the people heard was ‘drill, baby, drill.’ And fewer regulations and lower taxes and more judges on our federal courts who believe in the Constitution, who won't do what the Colorado Supreme Court just did. And it goes on and on. So the difference is always in what the media hear … and what the people hear, they hear policy.

Earlier this week, left-leaning journalists and media outlets quickly expressed their support for the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove former President Trump from the 2024 primary ballot, condemning those who might oppose the move.

Though many of these talking heads, including The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson, anti-Trump commentator George Conway, and The New York Times’ Mara Gay, have spent years claiming that Trump’s actions are a threat to democracy, they reiterated their support for the Colorado state Supreme Court removing Trump.

The court made the controversial decision Tuesday night, invoking the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment to declare that Trump is ineligible for the White House and removing him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

