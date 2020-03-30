Mainstream media mocks White House appearance of 'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell despite contribution to virus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Several members of the media were quick to dismiss the presence of "My Pillow" founder Mike Lindell at the White House coronavirus press briefing despite his company's ongoing contribution to combating the outbreak.

Lindell, who was among several business leaders who spoke at Monday's presser, announced that his company is aiming to increase its production of cotton face masks from 10,000 to 50,000 per day.

He also said a prayer and encouraged the country to dedicate time to their families and religion.

"God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on," the pro-Trump businessman said. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible and spend time with our families."

However, critics from various news outlets mocked Lindell's appearance at the Rose Garden.

"Trump just called the 'My Pillow' guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up," MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi reacted.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski tweeted, "Is that the my pillow guy?? Do I need to turn the volume up. I was waiting for the doctors."

"The 'My Pillow Guy' was at the Corona Virus briefing today? Boy oh boy, do we need SNL this Saturday. If this had been a SNL skit we would have thought it was fake, right? You can't make this s--- up. Who is going to play the 'my pillow guy'?" Miami Herold reporter Julie K. Brown asked.

"Well, imagine my relief that the My Pillow guy is on the job," NeverTrump commentator Tom Nichols quipped.

"Trump now has the guy from My Pillow doing a campaign commercial for Trump's 2020 campaign in the middle of a press conference about a deadly virus. How can any real news network air this BS?! #StopAiringTrump" Daily Beast and CNN opinion columnist Dean Obeidallah wrote.

"Look, it's hard to fill up 90 minutes worth of material every single day, so you need to get some sponsored material/infomercials," New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait joked.

CNN abruptly cut away from the presser the moment Lindell began speaking and waited to cut back in when the president returned to the podium.

Others rushed to defend Lindell from the social media pile-on and praise his efforts amid the national crisis.

"I applaud Mike Lindell for helping our country during this crisis by using his factories to make 50,000 N95 masks A DAY (!!) for our health care workers in need. This is not political - and you should do some serious soul searching if this act of patriotism is triggering to you," Meghan McCain said.

"Michael Lindell is a private citizen entitled to his own opinion. He is also being downright heroic for working to manufacture more masks," RealClearNews correspondent Philip Wegmann tweeted.

"If you're angry at the guy shifting over his factory to produce 50,000 facemasks a day for medical professionals, you're doing being human wrong," Ben Shapiro wrote.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.