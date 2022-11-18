Maine advisory group member claims public record requests are ‘hate speech,’ ‘weaponized’

A member of the Maine Right-To-Know Committee, which advises the legislature on the state’s Freedom of Access laws, said on Thursday that some public records requests are "hate speech," and have been "weaponized" to target LGBTQ students.

"I believe as a member of the Freedom of Information committee and representative of public schools, school boards and superintendents, we need to address this, and not allow FOIA to be weaponized, and I underscore the word weaponized, against the population of kids it is our obligation and desire to serve," Victoria Wallack said. "Personally, I believe these FOIA requests are just another form of hate speech."

Wallack’s comments came after activist Shawn McBreairty’s testimony to the committee about the cost and delays in submitting public records requests from Maine’s public schools. McBreairty said during the public comment period that when he asked Maine-based School Board of Regional School Unit 22 (RSU22) questions about anti-racism, Black Lives Matter and critical race theory, the district responded with a quote of over $21,000 and approximately 305 hours to conduct the search.

JUDGE RULES OKLAHOMA PARENT CAN'T BE BANNED FROM SCHOOL PROPERTY, CALLS IT AN 'EFFORT TO SUPPRESS' EXPRESSION

Wallack, who is also a member of the Maine School Management Association, said requests her organization, and school superintendents, have been receiving are "burdensome" and are "aimed at undermining" support for "all kids."

"If these types of targeted FOIA requests are allowed to go forward - and make no mistake, these requests are intended to discourage public support for all students, regardless of their gender identity - it will be despicable misuse of the FOIA law," she said.

"Our great concern with the Freedom of Access Act Requests Our District has been receiving is that they target lesbian, gay, and transgender students, which is the antithesis of our mission as public schools and educators," Wallack said.

"We accept, welcome, and are vested in all of our students, and we must protect them from any discrimination and that includes discrimination based on their gender identity," she continued.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT PLACES WARNING LABELS ON OVER 100 BOOKS

McBreairty disagreed with Wallack's assessment, telling Fox News Digital the increase in Maine Freedom of Access Act (FOAA) requests in Maine are because parents are becoming more involved.

"No, these increases in FOAA requests are because Maine parents, grandparents, and taxpayers are finding out that there is an FOAA law that, if it had more teeth, would actually provide transparency and accountability to the horrors of their child’s public education," he said.

TEACHERS UNION INFURIATES PARENTS WITH ‘ASTONISHING’ TWEET: ‘TRYING TO GASLIGHT AMERICANS’

McBreairty was prompted to submit public records requests to Wallack and other MSMA employees to reveal the kind of material being taught in the classroom.

McBreairty previously blasted sexualized library books in RSU22 and clashed with Maine School Administrative District 51 last year after he accused staff of teaching critical race theory when his children were in high school.

His most recent entanglement with RSU22 involved a legal dispute that resulted in the school district being ordered to pay McBreairty $40K for violating the First Amendment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McBreairty sounded off on library books including "The Other Boy," the story of a 12-year-old who tries to conceal from his family that he is transgender, and "All Boys Aren't Blue," which has been removed from libraries in multiple states for reported "sexually graphic material."

Maine's legislature established the Right-To-Know Advisory committee to advise and improve, when necessary, issues related to government transparency. Among their list of duties is providing guidance in ensuring access to public records and public proceedings.

The Right-To-Know Advisory Committee holds regular meetings to field issues and "challenges" from the committee members and the public.