Bill Maher says he is happy to lose 'super woke' fans: 'Don’t let the door hit you in the a--'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said he's happy to lose "super woke" fans who have a "terrible sense of humor" during a recent conversation about cancel culture with actor Jon Hamm.

"I keep basically the same philosophy for 30 years even though the politics changes, so my audience sometimes changes. I've lost a fair number of what I would call the super woke, and it's good. Don't let the door hit you in the a--. You were no fun to begin with. You have a terrible sense of humor," Maher said in a new episode of his "Club Random" podcast.

Hamm said the woke movement once had "useful" components but that it has spiraled into an "overreaction," which he described as "absolutely not useful" and "counterproductive to your own point."

"You’re shooting yourself in the foot and then wondering why you walk with a limp," the "Mad Men" star said.

"I mean this is certainly the message that I've been putting out there," Maher agreed.

Maher then discussed his effort to honor individuals and companies who were brave enough to stand up against the cancel culture mob, telling Hamm that he recently gave one of his "Cojones Award" to Trader Joe's for standing up to claims that their beer, Trader Jose, was racist.

"They said you know what, we don't think it's racist. We think it's funny, so go f--- yourself," Maher said.

"And by the way, it is," Hamm responded. "It just is."

Maher said the positive response to his "award show" honoring people who stood up to cancel culture bullies indicates to him that "maybe this is a wave that's coming."

"The fact that a few people stood out and did that, I don't know…[but] these people are not going away," he said.

Maher has frequently used his podcast to speak out against woke culture with guests that include Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. Last year he declared, "We've come to this place where you can't even go near a topic, certain topics, without the mob coming after you."