Maher claims CRT and LGBTQ curricula in schools will drive voters to choose Trump despite him being a ‘creep’

Bill Maher claimed that parents are so scared of their kids being indoctrinated by critical race theory and transgender ideology in America’s schools that they will vote for former President Trump despite thinking he’s a "creep."

The comedian and host of "Real Time with Bill Maher," made the remarks during the latest segment of his recorded post-show discussion, titled "Overtime," which was posted to HBO Max and YouTube on Friday.

During the 15-minute-long panel, Maher told his guests – country music singer Trace Adkins, journalist Julia Loffe, and historian John Meacham – that left-wing propaganda is so predatory towards American school children, parents will be forced to vote for Trump, if he runs again.

Towards the end of the discussion, Loffe observed that Trump’s negative aspects "weren’t bad enough for people to dissuade them for voting for him."

Maher responded, saying that voting for or against Trump "depends on what your priority [is]." He gave his, stating, "To me, the two biggest issues are democracy and the environment. Those are my two big – one and two."

He then gave the perspective of parents of public school children, arguing that many of them would vote for Trump because the threat to their kids from propaganda is worse than his flaws.

"But I don’t have kids," he continued. "I know people who say, ‘I have kids, and I don’t like it when they come home and say, uh, they divided the class today into oppressors and oppressed. And if I change my sex, I don’t have to tell my parents.’"

"There’s s--- like that going on," the host declared, referencing critical race theory and gender theory finding its way into public school lesson plans.

He added that it "makes me people go, ‘You know, I agree, Donald Trump is a creep. He is everything wrong that can be stuffed into one man, but I have these other considerations.'"

"That’s all," Maher declared. He then admonished Trump-opposed liberals who refuse to empathize with perspective he just gave. "And that’s why you seem like you have such contempt for half the country. I don’t think that’s going to get us where we need to go."

The host subsequently remarked on the current political divide in America, asking, "I think we’ve crossed this line and now the question is, how do we walk it back? How do we walk it back from, ‘I hate you so much that I can’t live with you?’"

"And we have to live with each other," he admitted, adding, "This is not an apartment where we can put the tape down the middle of it. We have to find a way."