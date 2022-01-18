Larry Elder blasts LA prosecutor following murder in Maxine Waters' neighborhood

Los Angeles County Democratic District Attorney George Gascon's soft-on-crime policies led to the apparently random murder of a young furniture store employee Tuesday, former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder told Fox News.

Elder noted on "Hannity" that the murder of Brianna Kupfer occurred in the same neighborhood where Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., resides.

"Regarding this young lady from UCLA, this graduate student, and these [Union-Pacific freight] train robberies, they're all connected," Elder said.

"They can be traced right back to our soft-on-crime DA, George Gascon, [whom] Gavin Newsom supported and George Soros supported."

"Guess who else supported [Gascon] — Maxine Waters — and Maxine Waters lives in Hancock Park. This is the upscale area where this young lady was working in a furniture store."

Elder said Waters' support for progressive criminal justice policies have arrived in her neighborhood with the murder of Kupfer.

"Maybe now, they will reconsider some of their policies that have imperiled the lives of citizens in L.A. County and in Los Angeles."

Elder added that once Newsom defeated him in the 2021 recall election, the Democrat passed a "bunch of bills" in this arena.

"One of them was to reduce crime enhancements because he felt that a large number of these bad guys are gang members and they're Black and Brown people, and therefore they are victims of systemic racism [in the governor's view]," he said.

"Never mind that the very victims that they claim that they care about are also disproportionately Black and Brown."

Host Sean Hannity reported that police named a suspect in the murder, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith.

The LAPD warned residents that Smith might be armed and using public transit in southern California. Tips can be directed to the police department's operations center at 213-484-6700.

Law enforcement is offering up to $250,000 in reward money for tips leading to Smith's capture.