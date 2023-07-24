Expand / Collapse search
Longtime Lowes employee reinstated after being fired for attempting to stop shoplifters

Donna Hansbrough accepted the offer to return

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
'The Big Weekend Show' panelists discuss reports a Lowes employee was fired after attempting to stop shoplifters from stealing roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Donna Hansbrough, the 68-year-old Lowes employee who was fired for violating the company’s policy on stopping the theft of merchandise was reinstated earlier today.  

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Lowes spokesperson said Hansbrough accepted the offer to return. 

"After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job, and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s. First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack," the statement read. 

SAN FRANCISO WOMAN CHARGED 120 TIMES FOR ALLEGED SHOPLIFTING ARRESTED AGAIN, JAILED

A Lowe's home improvement warehouse store is seen May 22, 2006 in San Bruno, California. Lowe's, the second largest home improvement store chain in the world, reported quarterly net earnings of $841 million, up almost 44 percent from the previous year at this time. ( (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Hansbrough was initially fired after she attempted to stop thieves from stealing roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Georgia store. 

The longtime employee, who worked at the company for 13 years, was punched in the face three times on June 25 after she grabbed one of the trio’s shopping carts. 

ARMY VETERAN FIRED FOR FILMING SHOPLIFTERS DESPITE HELPING LAW ENFORCEMENT CATCH SUSPECT

Police identified the three suspects as Takyah Berry, Jarmar Lawton and Joseph Berry. Lawton was taken into custody and police are still searching for Joseph and Takyah, who are uncle and niece, according to a July 20 Facebook post from the Rincon Police Department (RPD).

RPD is asking the public to call 912-826-5200 if they have more information. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.