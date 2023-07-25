London mayor's 'Mate' campaign encouraging men to challenge sexist language scorched by critics

London mayor Sadiq Khan is facing pushback on Twitter after he flacked for a campaign targeted against "sexist and misogynistic language" in society.

"Have you seen our #Maaate posters out and about in London? Our new campaign encourages men to help stop sexist and misogynistic language and behaviour in its tracks," Khan wrote on Twitter Monday. He shared pictures of various posters depicting sexist comments being interrupted by the one-liner, "maaate."

The social media and poster campaign is calling on men to think more carefully before they make inappropriate and possibly sexist comments toward women.

"Say maaate to a mate shows how a simple, familiar word can be all you need to interrupt when a friend is going too far without making things awkward, ruining the moment or putting your friendship at risk," the mayor's website explains.

Former Mumford and Sons banjoist and artist Winston Marshall mocked the campaign on Monday.

"How much of our money did you spunk on this, mate?" he tweeted.

Another account shared a sticker poking fun at the campaign and at Mayor Khan’s support of transgender ideology. "Mr Mayor - maaate[.] How can you protect women when you’re willing to pretend men can be women too?" the sticker reads.

Political commentator Lewis Brackpool said that Khan's anti-sexism campaign was "about as impactful as his attempt at comedy." The video showed Khan delivering a joke that Brackpool suggested fell flat.

Khan told the Gay Times in London on July 1 that transgender individuals "should not be stigmatised, demonised or weaponised" and instead called for "recognition that this community is a vulnerable community that needs our support."

He called on the government to make sure "there are laws in place to protect all minorities, particularly the trans community" and urged it to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’ for all, the Gay Times reported.

The London mayor’s official website also shares an interactive video for users who want to learn more about how to stop sexism in their daily lives.

"How long will it take you to step in?" it reads. "Violence against women and girls starts with words. Watch this interactive scene of a group of friends hanging out and click the 'Maaate' button when you think it's time to call out their behaviour."

The video depicts a group of young men hanging out, as one of their friends becomes increasingly extreme in his sexist remarks against women.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.