Liz Truss resigns: MSNBC, CNN, CBS blast conservative UK prime minister on way out the door

Following Liz Truss’ resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, liberal media figures on MSNBC, CNN, and CBS News ripped into her and the Conservative Party for their handling of the country’s economy.

Truss resigned Thursday after just 44 days in office following a budgetary package that spun the UK into economic turmoil. The announcement saw media networks lay into Truss, as well as her party after weeks of conservative infighting and public calls for her removal.

On CBS News, British Royals commentator and global business analyst Hillary Forwich criticized Truss and the party for losing the massive majority that Boris Johnson had successfully won over during his time in office.

"The saddest thing is there should be a photograph in every dictionary now made; henceforth when it says ‘circular firing squad’ there should be a picture of the Conservative Party," Forwich said. "What they’ve done is squandered the 80% majority that Boris Johnson won."

Members of Parliament as well as UK voters have expressed some interest in having Johnson replace Truss, a notable ask given Johnson’s past political woes and scandals which eventually led him to step down.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Financial Times editor Edward Luce expressed concern about a possible Johnson return, comparing him and Truss to diseases.

"If the cure to the Liz Truss disease is Boris Johnson, it is way worse than the disease," Luce said.

Moments earlier, Luce compared Truss to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

"In a sense we’ve swapped one Elizabeth for another—definite downgrading in quality there," he said.

But, it was CNN that accounted for much of the negative commentary on Truss and he Conservative Party, with a number of hosts and reporters expressing contempt and disappointment over the market blowout occurring under Truss’ short stint in leadership.

Both Christiane Amanpour and John Avlon suggested that Truss’ installation was undemocratic, given the fact that Truss was chosen by members of Parliament, rather than the people.

"What’s happening here is a distinct lack of the democratic process because she was not elected by the people. And this is what happens, after 12 years of this party in power, through austerity, through Brexit, through the demise of Britain on the foreign stage—except for in Ukraine, this is what’s happened. A country—a party that appears to be unaccountable to the people," Amanpour said.

Avlon, calling the current situation a "dumpster fire," also criticized the method in which Truss was elected, and brought the conversation back around to the state of democracy around the world.

"When democracy itself is struggling with autocracy, when you see this kind of instability in our closest partner combined with our own political problems here at home, that’s a bad sign for the West and for liberal democracy, which is why stability is so key," he said.

Braverman’s exit came days after Truss fired Treasury head Kwasi Kwarteng amid financial turmoil that included the British pound declining in value to be nearly equal to the U.S. dollar. The problems came after Truss’ administration pushed a tax cut plan in September, which Kwarteng’s replacement Jeremy Hunt scrapped in October. The tax cuts were called a "mistake" by President Biden.

Many within the party hope that replacing Truss will stave off Labour Party momentum and help Conservatives maintain control in the long run. Possible replacements for Truss include Hunt, ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who Truss defeated earlier this year, and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.