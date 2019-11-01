Liz Peek and Jessica Tarlov respond to Carly Simon's #MeToo criticism

The "Ladies Night" panel reacted to singer-songwriter Carly Simon's critique of the #MeToo movement on Friday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Simon, who is promoting her memoir, "Touched By The Sun," told The Guardian that the movement has made it "dangerous for men to act like men."

“I welcome it and now I hope that it will go back to a position where things will be normalized,” Simon told the publication before voicing her concerns with #MeToo. “Not that I want anybody to shut up or to not tell it like it is, but it also feels a little bit unnatural for me that men can’t say a flattering thing to a woman without there being a possible reckoning."

"Not that the men who go overboard and disrespect a woman are acting like men. You know what I mean.”

Fox News contributor Liz Peek agreed with Simon, saying the movement started in a "good place" but has gone "too far."

"I think we've kind of neutered American men," Peek said bluntly. "Look, how are you going to flirt? How are you going to attract a woman if you're scared to death that you say, 'hey, baby' And you're gonna get called out for that?"

Peek was referencing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who faced scrutiny on Twitter after it appeared he'd made a pass at Fox Sports' Erin Andrews following a football game on Thursday.

Andrews interviewed Garoppolo on the field, asking him how it felt to keep the winning streak going.

He answered: “It feels great, baby. Happy Halloween.”

Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov wasn't offended by the quarterback's comments but was concerned with "conflating" Simon's comments with real abuse claims.

"There is a big danger of conflating a conversation, what Carly Simon is talking about, with the very real claims of abuse and sexual assault," Tarlov said.

