Liz Cheney won't commit to voting for Joe Biden in 'View' appearance, but will 'never' vote for Trump

Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney joined the hosts of ABC's "The View" on Wednesday and refused to commit to voting for President Biden in 2024, but said she would never vote for Donald Trump.

The hosts of "The View" asked Cheney twice if she would vote for Biden in 2024 over Trump, if he ends up being the Republican nominee

"Nobody has voted yet, so we don’t know for sure who the nominees are going to be on each side," Cheney said.

She also argued that the Republican Party was not likely to survive and there would be "a huge tectonic shift in our politics." Co-host Joy Behar asked Cheney again who she would vote for in 2024 if it were Biden v. Trump, which polls show is currently the most likely matchup in November.

"Let me ask you a radical question, because I know you're a patriotic American… Would you vote for Biden?" Behar asked.

"I’m not going to endorse anybody today," Cheney said. "And I think that, again, we don’t know exactly what the choice will be. I’d say that I will never vote for Donald Trump. There are some conservatives who are trying to make this claim that somehow Biden is a bigger risk than Trump. My view is, I disagree with a lot of Joe Biden’s policies. We can survive bad policies. We cannot survive torching the Constitution."

Behar agreed and said Biden was not "crazy."

Cheney released a memoir titled "Oath & Honor" focused on the former president and the "threat posed by his efforts to overturn the election" of 2020. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, she was an ally of Trump's at times when he was in office and ascended to chair of the House Republican Conference, but she vehemently opposed his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She further angered Republicans when she joined the Jan. 6 House Select Committee that investigated the events surrounding the 2021 Capitol riot.

As a result, she was defeated in a landslide in her GOP primary race for Wyoming's at-large congressional seat in 2022.

The anti-Trump Republican delivered a speech in New Hampshire on Friday and called on voters to reject the "plague of cowardice" within the GOP.

"Speak for us all. Tell the world who we are with your vote. Tell them that we are a good and a great nation," she added. "But make sure they know that we do not bend, we do not break and we do not yield in the defense of our freedom. Show the world that we will defeat the plague of cowardice sweeping through the Republican Party."

Cheney also told the hosts of "The View" that politicians must continue to talk about democracy, even if Americans are tired of the democracy message.

"We have to make sure people understand, especially independents, that if — when you get down to if it ends up being a choice, if he ends up as the Republican nominee, independents cannot say to themselves, ‘You know what, I don’t like a bunch of things about him but I’m going to go ahead and vote for him.’ We cannot take that risk, because we know what he’s done. He attempted to seize power, and he’s continuing every single day to make threats of political violence, he’s been absolutely clear he will not have around him again the people who stopped the very worst," she said.