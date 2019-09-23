Live Action's Lila Rose: What you see on Facebook is controlled by 'politically biased' employees

Live Action President Lila Rose said that Facebook’s news information is being controlled by its politically-biased employees.

“It’s true that they are biased. ... This affects all two billion-plus of their users because it means what we see on Facebook, the news, the information, is being controlled by politically-biased employees," Rose told “Fox & Friends.”

The comments came after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to lawmakers last week that there was bias in the company's handling of a fact-checking controversy involving the pro-life group.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAN'T OFFER PROTECTION FROM DEEPFAKES, NEW REPORT SAYS

The embattled tech executive discussed the issue during a meeting with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a frequent critic of Big Tech, on a host of topics, including privacy and allegations of anti-conservative discrimination.

Rose said Zuckerberg is not admitting the bias publicly, despite what he apparently told senators behind closed doors.

Last month, Live Action was told by Facebook that its fact-checkers had marked two videos containing the statement "abortion is never medically necessary" as false. The tech giant also said that Live Action, its links and Rose's page would now have reduced distribution and other restrictions because of repeatedly sharing false news.

“Facebook decided to use two abortionists to fact check our content and say we were false and this is content we have been saying for years,” Rose said.

FACEBOOK TO CRACK DOWN ON EXTREMISM BY TRAINING AI WITH POLICE VIDEOS

One video, titled “The Pro-Life Reply to ‘Abortion Can Be Medically Necessary’,” features neonatologist Dr. Kendra Kolb. The second video, titled "Abortion is NEVER Medically Necessary," features a speech given by Rose. Live Action and Rose's Facebook page reach more than 3 million followers combined.

“Facebook has not formed its fact-checking system. They’re still using politics to regulate content on their platform,” Rose said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facebook removed the strikes against Live Action two weeks ago while the fact-checking organization, known as Science Feedback, conducts an internal review of what took place.

Fox News' James Rogers and Judson Berger contributed to this report.