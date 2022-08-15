Trump attorney: DOJ's inventory list is 'borderline worthless'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsey Halligan, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, spoke about the Trump team's experience during the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago on "Hannity."

LINDSEY HALLIGAN: That's the thing. We don't know exactly what they took. We've asked multiple times for a real inventory description of what was taken, but the inventory list they gave us is borderline worthless. It doesn't say where the documents were located or what specifically was taken.

Now we know they seized his passports, two of which were expired, and they gave them to his attorneys today. So he'll have them soon. But we have real concerns in terms of whether they were right to take certain things. The Department of Justice is not communicating with us as to what the evidence is and what their intentions are, but we will continue to try to get to the bottom of it.

The Department of Justice clearly has different rules for Donald Trump than anyone else out there. The whole system truly does suffer when they write different rules for different people.

