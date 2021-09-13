Lindsey Graham calls for legislation naming Taliban a foreign terrorist organization
Biden admin likely to 'embrace the Taliban,' putting 'Americans all over the world at risk,' said Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed the Biden administration for its approach towards the Taliban. Graham argued on "Fox & Friends," Monday, that if the White House "embraces" the "terrorists," it will leave "Americans all over the world at risk" and "set in motion a disaster."
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Well, right now, you have to make a decision about the Taliban. Do you recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan? If you do, you set in motion a disaster throughout the world. They're terrorists. I'm going to try to introduce legislation naming the Taliban as a foreign terrorist organization. What would I do?
I would bleed the Taliban dry. I would wait for the civil war to emerge, and it certainly will. And I would help the people on the other side. I would make the Taliban's life difficult. I would watch them like a hawk, the best I could. If I saw any indication of a rise in al Qaeda, I would act, but I would isolate the Taliban. The Biden administration, I think, is going to embrace the Taliban, which puts Americans all over the world at risk.
