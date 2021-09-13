Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Lindsey Graham calls for legislation naming Taliban a foreign terrorist organization

Biden admin likely to 'embrace the Taliban,' putting 'Americans all over the world at risk,' said Graham

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Lindsey Graham says the 'terrorists' lives should be made difficult and 'bleed dry.'

Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed the Biden administration for its approach towards the Taliban. Graham argued on "Fox & Friends," Monday, that if the White House "embraces" the "terrorists," it will leave "Americans all over the world at risk" and "set in motion a disaster." 

BIDEN’S ‘RECKLESS WITHDRAWAL’ FROM AFGHANISTAN SETS UP ‘PATH TO ANOTHER 9/11’: REP. WALTZ

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Well, right now, you have to make a decision about the Taliban. Do you recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan? If you do, you set in motion a disaster throughout the world. They're terrorists. I'm going to try to introduce legislation naming the Taliban as a foreign terrorist organization. What would I do? 

I would bleed the Taliban dry. I would wait for the civil war to emerge, and it certainly will. And I would help the people on the other side. I would make the Taliban's life difficult. I would watch them like a hawk, the best I could. If I saw any indication of a rise in al Qaeda, I would act, but I would isolate the Taliban. The Biden administration, I think, is going to embrace the Taliban, which puts Americans all over the world at risk.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

