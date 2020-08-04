Lindsey Graham on stimulus package delays: 'Dems hate Trump more than they want to help families'

The Democrats hate President Trump more than they want to help American families during the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Monday.

“The value I don’t share is the hatred of Donald Trump. These people, the Democrats, have gone nuts when it comes to Trump,” Graham, R-S.C., told “Fox News @ Night," responding to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticizing Republicans for not having "shared values" with Democrats and not understanding the "gravity of the situation."

“I'd like to help people who are still unemployed, can't get a job because we've shut parts of the country down, due to the coronavirus," Graham responded.

"I just don't want to pay people more not to work than they were [getting paid when] working. I'd like to help give money to schools so they could go back safely. I'd like to give money to doctors and nurses and hospitals who've had to suffer through this spike.”

MCCONNELL UNVEILS 'HEALS' ACT

The Trump administration is considering taking "a number of options" without congressional approval as negotiations between the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the fourth coronavirus stimulus relief package have stalled, Fox News has learned.

A senior administration official told Fox News Monday that the administration is weighing taking unilateral action to quell the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point, it is unclear what item the administration could attempt unilateral action on, but much of the negotiations on Capitol Hill have come to a stalemate with regard to unemployment benefits.

“Those that are counting on enhanced unemployment need to be gravely concerned about the lack of progress,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. “My recommendation would be for them to call their members of Congress and their senators and ask them why they are not willing to compromise when obviously the White House is willing to compromise.”

Graham said that since Democrats believe the stimulus package will help Trump’s re-election campaign, they are not going to negotiate.

“That is really sad,” Graham said.