President Biden's approval rating has plunged heading into the holiday season, and support from his own party appears to be dwindling. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, a lifelong-Democrat-turned-independent voter said she recently left the party over Biden's "lack of understanding" of American voters, adding that she plans to vote for former President Trump.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING SINKS TO ALL-TIME LOW IN NEW NATIONAL POLL

BARBARA TULKO: I'm very dissatisfied with the current president. I was a lifelong Democrat and recently changed to independent because I have found that every time I try to go to the grocery store, it costs me more money. I'm a little afraid about what's going on with our border. I'm kind of concerned about it. I live within five minutes from New York City, and I'm actually kind of afraid to go there. And I think a lot of it has to do with his lack of understanding of what's really important to the American people. He's busy worrying about what's going on in other places.

Only one-third of Americans gave Biden a thumbs up on the job he is doing in the White House, according to a new national public opinion survey.

The president stands at 34% approval in a Monmouth University poll released on Monday, with 61% giving Biden a thumbs down on his job performance.

The president's approval is at an all-time low in Monmouth polling since Biden took over the White House nearly three years ago.

Americans questioned in the survey gave the president particularly low marks for his handling of immigration (26%) and inflation (28%).

Biden once held the upper hand over Trump in 2024 rematch surveys, but Trump began enjoying an advantage over his successor in the White House in most polls starting in October.

