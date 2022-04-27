Teacher: Students should learn eggs come from ovaries, not women, to support transgender, non-non-binary kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Education is under fire after a viral video showed a biology teacher claiming children should be taught that ovaries, as opposed to women, produce eggs in order to support transgender and non-binary students.

The popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok posted a video of what it said is a Department of Education a training session for teachers to learn how to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary K-12 students.

AMERICA'S PARENTS JUST WANT OUR CULTURE BACK

"This trans teacher says he teaches inclusive language like not everyone who produces eggs is a woman," Libs of TikTok wrote to caption the video.

The person speaking on the video is identified as Sam Long and makes it clear he prefers he/him pronouns.

"In our classroom we need to be a stickler for inclusive language in any conversation, and especially in the content that we teach. I’d like to give some examples from my content, which is science. I’ve mostly taught biology, and we’re teaching about life and living things," Long said on what appears to be a Zoom call with Department of Education staffers and fellow teachers.

PARENT SPEAKS AFTER SARASOTA SCHOOL BOARD TOSSES HER FOR WHAT SHE WAS 'ABOUT TO SAY'

"We need to be clear that we’re including all living things, including all people in that. So I want to offer one resource that I’m going to drop in the chat from my website. So, me and two other trans-identifying high school teachers put together a language guide. Our site is called GenderInclusiveBiology.com and some things that we come up on a lot are for teaching about cell division or reproduction," Long added.

"A lot of textbooks, a lot of existing teaching will say, well, women produce eggs. Males are more likely to be color-blind. The mother carries the fetus for this many months. And some ways that we can show our support for trans and non-binary students just to clean up that language, be more precise," Long said. "We can be more accurate and be more inclusive. So I would say, no, it’s not women that produce eggs. It’s ovaries that produce eggs. That’s accurate, that’s precise. We’re acknowledging that not all women produce eggs and also, not all egg producers are women, for example."

Long, who is based in Colorado, insisted that this would teach students that "language matters," as opposed to "imaginary people and living things that our language impinges on people" in classrooms throughout America.

It is unclear when the meeting took place.

MSNBC'S JOY REID CLAIMS ‘MAINLY CONSERVATIVE WHITE PARENTS’ PROTESTING SCHOOL BOARDS, PARENTS DISAGREE

The video was swiftly roasted on Twitter.

Radio host Mike Mason wrote, "This video should be entitled: "reasons to homeschool your child, volume one.'"

"Educate yourself on pedagogic training," Fox News contributor David Webb responded. "This video is a perversion of language and misapplied context that twists the understanding of the students and by mixing ‘living things’ with ‘women’ they can claim ‘accuracy’ that it’s not just about women."

Many others offered less-friendly feedback, with multiple critics pointing out that only women have ovaries and some declaring the Department of Education needs to be broken up.

A Department of Education spokesperson didn’t dispute that Long made the comments during a Department of Education training session, but insisted curriculum is determined at the local level.

"These comments were not made by the Department or a Department staff member. As is stated on our website and in federal law, the Department does not dictate curriculum and those decisions are best made at the local level, in engagement with parents, families, educators, and local school communities," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital located Long on Twitter, but he did not respond to a direct message asking for comment on backlash the video received.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Long’s website features a section "Reading for Students," which features content titled, "Transgender researchers want to make an impact," "Sex redefined: The idea of 2 sexes is overly simplistic," "Sex isn’t binary, and we should stop acting like it is" and "The unbelievable secrets of sex-changing animals."

The video section of Long’s website features content titled, "The origin of gender," What it’s like to be intersex," "Intersex across the animal kingdom" and "Why does homosexuality evolve?"

Long’s profile also notes that he runs the Colorado Transgender Nonbinary Educators Network.