Liberals blast CBS News over hiring Mick Mulvaney as contributor: 'Pathetic and despicable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Political commentators, journalists and more slammed CBS News after they announced they hired former Trump chief of staff and envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney as a contributor.

Eric Feigl Ding, an epidemiologist and co-founder of the World Health Network, said he was going to "boycott" CBS and tagged Susan Zirinisky, CBS News president and CEO, asking her what she was thinking. He also said, "read the room."

"Tell me you're unserious about journalism without telling me you're unserious about journalism," Miranda Yaver, a professor at Oberlin, tweeted in response to the news.

Marcus Baram, a senior editor at Fast Company, tweeted that he hoped CBS had their fact-checkers on standby.

Podcast host and former political reporter Sam Youngman called the move "disgraceful."

Others pointed to Mulvaney's appearance at a 2019 press conference, where he indicated that there was quid pro quo with regard to former president Donald Trump withholding aid to Ukraine to leverage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into helping an investigation of possible Ukrainian involvement with Democrats during the 2016 election.

Mulvaney argued his words were taken out of context when ABC's Jonathon Karl ask about the possible link, and the former Trump official said "we do that all the time with foreign policy."

He issued a statement later that said, "there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election."

MICK MULVANEY ON WOODWARD CLAIMS: ‘I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO REGRETS’ ON HOW TRUMP HANDLED SOLEIMANI

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) advisor Kurt Bardella said, "the man who executed the order to withhold aid from Ukraine so his boss could try and extort President Zelensky has been rewarded with a network TV deal by a so-called news organization. Democracy doesn’t die in darkness. It dies because of sh-- like this."

Nancy Lee Grahn, an actress, said "there were plenty of experts" CBS could have brought on. "Way to bring the former cess pool to your network & rub your audiences noses in it," she continued.

FORMER CBS NEWS REPORTER SLAMMED FOR BIDEN'S SPEECH IN POLAND TOPPED REAGAN'S ‘TEAR DOWN THIS WALL’

Salon writer and political commentator Bob Cesca said CBS was "normalizing these villains." "You mean there's no one else who's capable of talking about this crap, CBS?" he continued.

Legal affairs editor at Condé Nast Luke Zaleski said the hiring decision was "equal parts pathetic and despicable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After Trump shakedown of Zelensky, Mulvaney said ‘Get over it,'" Mark Mazzetti, an investigative correspondent at the New York Times, said.

Mulvaney resigned from the Trump administration in 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, just weeks before President Biden was set to take over the White House.