Liberal WaPo fact-checker mocked for claim Iran only enriching uranium after Trump ended nuclear deal

Glenn Kessler, The Washington Post's resident fact-checker, was himself fact-checked by critics Wednesday for claiming that Iran has only been enriching uranium because former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"Ted Cruz today: ‘Under the Biden administration, we have seen Iran enriching uranium, such that it may be only weeks away from being able to develop a nuclear weapon.’ Hmmm, why is Iran enriching uranium in the first place, given Tehran inked an international accord to stop? ..." the liberal writer wrote in a thread on Twitter while referencing recent criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, over President Biden's handling of Iran.

"Oh, that's why! ‘Tehran has progressively abandoned its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal since then U.S. president Donald Trump pulled Washington out in 2018,’" he added, referencing a 2021 CBS News article.

The deal, which allowed Iran to continue building its nuclear program while reducing its ability to produce plutonium and uranium for nuclear weapons, was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Trump ended the U.S.'s involvement in the deal in 2018, calling it "defective at its core," and arguing the Iranian regime was lying about the intent of its nuclear program.

Critics took to Twitter to respond to Kessler's false claims, with some noting that Iran had never complied with the deal, and others accusing him of promoting Biden administration talking points.

One former Washington Post columnist agreed with Kessler, calling Cruz "shameless" for his comments, and falsely claiming Iran had stopped all of its uranium enrichment under the accord. He later corrected himself, noting that it, in fact, never stopped enriching uranium.

The Biden administration claimed in January that Iran was "rapidly accelerating" its nuclear program because of Trump's decision to leave the deal, but didn't provide detail on the negotiations with Iranian officials on the potential implementation of a new deal.

One European diplomat told Fox News last week that an agreement to restore the Iran nuclear deal was expected within days.