Liberal Twitter explodes over Rep. Gaetz's push to recite Pledge of Allegiance before Judiciary meetings

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., caused a stir that spilled over to Twitter after Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee meeting with liberal users pummeling him over a proposed amendment to the committee's rules requiring members to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting.

"I just introduced an amendment in the House Judiciary Committee to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting. This is common sense. Why does patriotism make Democrats so heated?" Gaetz asked his Twitter followers on Wednesday.

Political strategist Rachel Bitecofer slammed Gaetz on the thread by quoting Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline's response to his proposal: "'You want someone… to stand in front of the House Judiciary Committee and lead the Pledge of Allegiance, at a bare minimum, let’s guarantee that person has not participated, supported, or in anyway, helped an overthrow of the government.'"

"Made him the little b he is," she added later in her thread, responding to another user who applauded Cicilline for highlighting Gaetz's alleged "hypocrisy."

"How about reading your oath of office out loud before each meeting as well?" Washington Post political cartoonist Ann Telnaes said in the thread.

Renowned sports agent Ron Waxman wrote, "The last thing you are is a patriot," and journalist Matthew Segura added, "Actions speak louder than words."

While some resorted to slamming Gatez as an "insurrectionist," others criticized him for sparking allegedly useless conversations or attacked the GOP as a whole.

"Your party's definition of 'patriotism' sucks," actress and comedian Marsha Warfield critiqued.

Kevin Gaither, former Democratic congressional candidate for Illinois' 15th district, said, "When are you [Gaetz] going to tire of this carnival barking?"

"The oceans are rising, ecosystems collapsing, a virus is killing thousands of Americans every week... And this is your big move," independent journalist Walker Bragman chimed in.

"I think if we adopt this amendment, then we will be truthful in representing that stating this pledge is an affirmation of your defense of democracy and the Constitution. It's hard to take that claim seriously if in fact an individual who in any way supported an insurrection against the government of the United States is allowed to lead the pledge," Rep. David Cicilline said in response to Gaetz's proposal Wednesday.

Gaetz fired back at Cicilline by arguing that many Democrats would not be allowed to lead the recitation, arguing that, if he defines "insurrection" as objection to electors, Democrats have been guilty of the fault as well.

Other GOP lawmakers voiced their disbelief that the proposal caused such a stir, including Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., a former Demcorat, who said "I'm almost speechless… this can't be real. I can't believe we're having this debate."

