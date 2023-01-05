Liberal media, 'The View' blasted for 'very predictable' attacks on football, 'masculinity'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar hit at White, heterosexual conservatives for supporting football, days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the field. OutKick founder Clay Travis responded to "imbecile" Behar's comments on "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, arguing it is "predictable" liberal media would attack football as part of its "war on masculinity."

CLAY TRAVIS: Sadly, it's very predictable. ... This is what was inevitable, right? Football is hypermasculine. It's violent. It's a meritocracy. And it is played almost exclusively by men. And so the left wing, of course, is going to hate it. And this is part and parcel of their war… on masculinity in general. And look, Joy Behar, I think, is an imbecile, and I don't know what exact quote poll that she is attributing that 45% to. But it's not a coincidence that "The View" has this discussion. MSNBC has this discussion. The Washington Post had an article saying that football was too violent. This is crazy, but it is what I've always said. Look, the left embraced Colin Kaepernick, not because of his stance, but because they don't like football and they liked football being under siege and being attacked. Remember, Colin Kaepernick went on and said the NFL Draft, he directly compared in a Netflix documentary, to a slave auction because they take your height and weight and measure your talents.

The difference, of course, is manifold. But you choose to play in the NFL and no one is required to put their body at risk, just like you aren't required to box or be involved in a UFC fight, or frankly compete in any physical endeavor that requires the danger that might arise when bodies come into collision. So these guys are highly paid. They understand better than anyone what the risks that they are assuming, and they are doing it very often for a chance at generational wealth and certainly to be compensated in their twenties at a level that almost no one in the world has ever been compensated for any labor before in the past — ever. And so I'm saddened by the attacks on football, but I totally expected that this is where this story would go.