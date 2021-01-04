Liberal magazine backtracks after naming Biden sex assault accuser Tara Reade among ‘Top Ten Lunatics of 2020’

Liberal publication Mother Jones removed Tara Reade, who rocked the presidential primary race last year with a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden, from a list of the "Top Ten Lunatics of 2020" after the decision to include her in the first place was blasted by critics.

Reade went public last year with her claim that Biden assaulted her when she served as a staffer in his Senate office in 1993. She had previously come forward with seven other women in April 2019, accusing the future Democratic nominee of inappropriate touching. Reade's claims were largely ignored by the mainstream media and didn’t prevent Biden from winning the presidential election, but Mother Jones political blogger Kevin Drum didn’t forget about her.

TARA READE'S TIMELINE: FROM FORMER BIDEN STAFFER TO CENTER OF POLITICAL FIRESTORM

Drum published a New Year’s Eve story counting down the "Top Ten Lunatics of 2020," which initially had Reade listed among people such as President Trump, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"Tara Reade. Remember her? She insisted that Joe Biden had sexually molested her in some way, but in the end it turned out to be just a fantasy made up by a habitual con artist," Drum wrote to describe the No. 7 person on his list.

Critics took to Twitter to pillory the liberal outlet for mocking a woman who had made a sexual assault charge.

BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE TO TIME'S UP HOLLYWOOD SUPPORTERS: DON'T MAKE SEX ASSAULT A 'PARTISAN ISSUE'

Reade even blasted the liberal magazine herself, declaring that she will not allow Drum to take her dignity with verbal abuse.

Mother Jones took notice and eventually changed the story.

The updated headline, "Top Nine Lunatics of 2020," simply removed Reade and added an editor’s note.

"This post has been edited to remove mention of Tara Reade, whose claims have been cast into doubt by independent reporting, but are of a different nature than the others in this list," the note said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reade said the note was "too little and too late" and could prevent survivors from coming forward in the future.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Critics pilloried Mother Jones for mocking a woman who made a sexual assault charge