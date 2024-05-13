Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore says Biden is ‘completely misinformed,’ defends anti-Israel protesters

Liberal activist and filmmaker Michael Moore declared that President Biden is clueless about what’s happening at anti-Israel demonstrations across the country.

Biden, who has been heavily criticized by both sides for his response to the anti-Israel protests across the country, waited nine days before giving an on-camera comment and declined to send in the National Guard to restore order. Moore, who has vigorously defended anti-Israel college protesters, is among Biden’s critics on the left.

"He clearly doesn’t understand what’s going on. He’s been completely misinformed about what the protesters have been doing," Moore said on his "Rumble" podcast.

MICHAEL MOORE WARNS BIDEN HE'LL LOSE LIKE HILARY DID IN 2016 OVER SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

Moore said Biden is "sending money to a regime that is slaughtering innocent civilians" in Gaza.

"We have this other huge job we’ve got to do, which is to keep Trump out of the White House, and yet we’ve got a president that is funding this horrific war," Moore said.

"We’re not letting Trump back in the Oval Office, we’re also not going to let Biden get away with this," he continued. "He’s going to have to make the amends that need to be made to the people who’ve suffered the most."

Moore said "a lesson needs to be taught to Democrats" who regularly make poor decisions.

"You have to reconsider your policies regarding Gaza and Palestine and Israel," Moore said. "The longer you hold off from putting an end to this, the more young people you turn away from voting for you."

The filmmaker said that protests on college campuses across America have been peaceful and "anybody who tries to tell you different" needs to provide photographic evidence.

MICHAEL MOORE WARNS BIDEN TO 'PULL THE PLUG' ON ISRAEL AID OR RISK LOSING ELECTION

Moore was also irked that Biden recently said we are now a "lawless" country when responding to the anti-Israel agitators.

"We are violating our own American law that says that any country that uses weapons that we give them to kill civilians, or to interrupt humanitarian aid that needs to go to civilians, that is a violation of our law," Moore said.

"That is exactly what’s been happening now for these seven months," Moore added. "Yes, that is lawlessness."

Moore also implied that Biden was helping Israel to "score political points," accused police of "trespassing" when they show up on college campuses, and declared "no campuses have been shut down by the protesters," but administrators are simply overreacting.

Last month, Moore warned Biden that his support for Israel's war in Gaza was an affront to their shared Catholic faith and predicted it would cost him the November election.

"I‘d like to speak to one particular individual, that is President Biden," Moore said on CNN. "His chance of not being re-elected, I think at this point, is so great because of those numbers. Because he‘s losing the youth vote. He's lost the Arab American vote in Michigan."

'SHAMEFUL': GOP LAWMAKER SHREDS 'AWOL' BIDEN FOR THROWING JEWS 'UNDER THE BUS' AMID ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Michigan is seen by many as a "must win" state for Biden this November after he narrowly won there by less than 3 points. In recent months, a growing number of Palestinians in Dearborn, Michigan, and other places in the state have suggested they will drop their support of him if he continues to support Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Moore, a Michigan native who has also suggested media reports of antisemitic and pro-terrorist sympathies were overblown or even fictional, insisted he was trying to "save" Biden.

"We're going to lose the election. We're going to lose Michigan if President Biden doesn't turn this around," Moore said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.