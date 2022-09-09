Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."

BIDEN TOUTS ‘RULE OF LAW’ IN POLARIZING SPEECH, AS BORDER IS OVERRUN WITH ILLEGAL MIGRANTS

MARC THIESSEN: She said D.C. is a border town? Not even close. Add up all the numbers of migrants bussed to New York and Chicago and Washington. That's about the same as Eagle Pass, Texas gets in a week. … Joe Biden created this crisis. He created this crisis by getting rid of the Remain in Mexico policy. He created this crisis by getting rid of these safe third country agreements with the Central American countries that required migrants to apply for asylum in the first safe country they reach. He created this crisis by eliminating deportations, and he's making the crisis worse by pushing to get rid of Title 42. All the governors of Texas and Arizona are doing is saying we're not going to bear this burden alone, and… one of the big problems we have in this country is that the elites in cities like New York and Washington don't ever feel the impact of the disaster of the policies that they impose on the rest of the country.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW: