Media
Published

MSNBC regular warns Ocasio-Cortez, far-left are 'suicide for the Democrats'

Donny Deutsch: Democrats in trouble in 2024, are 'radically out of step with mainstream voters'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Media top headlines October 18 Video

Media top headlines October 18

In media news today, NBC fact-checks Anthony Fauci's COVID superspreader comments, Jon Stewart says the media is making a 'mistake' casting Trump as a 'supervillain,' and CNN's Brian Stelter frets that Katie Couric's editing scandal further damages the media's reputation

MSNBC regular Donny Deutsch predicted Monday that progressives' socialist push to the left would lead to "disaster" in upcoming elections, and that parading far-left Democrats like "the Squad's" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., would be "suicide for Democrats." 

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Deutsch said President Joe Biden didn't "have the hearts and minds" of Americans. The liberal commentator predicted Biden would lose "by over double digits" to almost any Republican nominee for president in 2024, and could easily lose to former President Donald Trump if he ran again.

"Here is the fact. If the Republicans ran anybody but Donald Trump, they would win in a landslide," Deutsch said of the next presidential election cycle, before host Joe Scarborough said Republicans performed much better than expected in down-ballot races in 2020.

BIDEN ON SHAKY GROUND WITH FELLOW DEMOCRATS AS POLL NUMBERS SLIDE

"I would like to see some polls today. First, a poll of Trump against Biden, which i think Trump would eke out a victory. But then I want to see polls with Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis or fill in the blank and they would win by over double digits," Deutsch said. 

He added that people he talks to in deep-blue New York City were experiencing a feeling of "unrest" because of the way Democrats were running things in Washington and didn't feel Biden was in control.

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 6 LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 803 -- Pictured: (l-r) Donny Deutsch during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 20, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Scarborough agreed, imploring Democrats to understand they were "so radically out of step with mainstream voters," and that he was hearing those complaints from lifelong liberals and progressives.

"There were Bill Clinton voters. There were Barack Obama voters. There weren't Joe Biden voters. There were anti-Trump voters … And Joe Biden does not have the hearts and mind of this country," Deutsch said. "And the other Democrats that we see being paraded forward – the AOC's of the world, the far left – are suicide for the Democrats." 

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) 

"So the Democrats better get some new faces, and the Democrats better figure out that this world lives just right of center or, on a good year, just left of center … This socialist kind of pulling all the way to the left is a disaster and we are staring at a democracy in peril," he added.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.