Liberal CNN anchor, ‘The View’ call out coronavirus hypocrisy from Democrats: 'Hell has frozen over!'

Democratic leaders and elected officials have been so hypocritical when it comes to coronavirus guidelines that even the most liberal pundits in media are beginning to call them out as a CNN anchor and “The View” have both condemned the behavior.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are among the high-profile Democrats who have been blasted for hypocrisy in recent memory.

CALIFORNIA, NEW YORK OFFICIALS JOIN LIST OF DEMOCRATIC POLITICIANS FLOUTING OWN CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES

CNN's Brianna Keilar has earned a reputation for attacking Trump and other conservatives at every turn, but she dedicated five minutes of her Wednesday show to a scathing takedown of Democrats.

Keilar attacked Breed and Newsom for dining at the posh French Laundry restaurant, which violated their own guidlines, noting that Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl voted to close outdoor dining and promptly went out to eat and that San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo apologized after he ignored his state’s restricts when he attended a large Thanksgiving gathering. She also pointed out Hancock told Denver residents to stay home before boarding a plane himself and even criticized Cuomo, the older brother of CNN host Chris Cuomo.

AUSTIN MAYOR TELLS COMMUNITY TO STAY HOME WHILE IN CABO AFTER FLYING THERE IN PRIVATE JET

“In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week told a local radio host that his Thanksgiving would include his 89-year-old mother,” Keilar said. “Then in the very same interview Cuomo told New Yorkers that this couldn’t be a typical Thanksgiving for them, that they shouldn’t have friends and family gathering.”

As Keilar pointed out, Cuomo canceled his plans after widespread criticism.

“The past few weeks brought into relief a pattern of leaders failing to lead by example, asking Americans to make sacrifices that they themselves are unwilling to make, and appearing sorry only when they’re caught. Trust is built slowly but it evaporates faster than reservations at a fancy restaurant. A lot of these leaders, they’re looking across the aisle to blame Republican who aren’t taking mask wearing seriously. But maybe it’s time they also look in the mirror and ask themselves if that amuse-bouche was really worth it,” Keilar said.

RNC rapid respond director Steve Guest shared the clip on Twitter and it shocked many of his presumably conservative followers who were pleasantly surprised a CNN anchor called out Democrats.

“It's official,” one follower wrote. “Hell has frozen over!”

RUBIO: AMERICANS ARE TIRED OF CORONAVIRUS HYPOCRISY FROM DEMOCRATS, MEDIA

ABC News’ reliably liberal “The View” also called out the hypocrisy from Democrats on Thursday.

Whoopi Goldberg accused Democrats of ignoring their own coronavirus guidelines “for a minute” whenever they need to, noting that acting “stupidly” is a bipartisan issue.

“The reason why I get frustrated by this messaging from Democrats when we do catch them doing things … that are stupid, is we don’t really have room for error right now,” co-host Sarah Haines said. “It does frustrate me when politicians get caught, again, stupidly or whatever doing these things because we don’t have room to error and I do hold them to a higher standard because they know better.”

It’s hard to pinpoint which Democrat’s hypocrisy has been the most egregious, but Austin’s mayor seems to have been the impetus for outrage after he recorded a video of himself urging the public to “stay home if you can” while he vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Stay home if you can ... this is not the time to relax,” Adler said in the clip posted to Facebook.

Adler did not disclose he was at a timeshare after flying on a private jet with eight guests, including immediate and extended family. The Mexico trip was one day after Adler hosted a wedding with 20 guests for his daughter at a boutique hotel in Austin.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.