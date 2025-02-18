Liberal British HBO host tells Colbert he's staying in America and 'going down with the Titanic'

Liberal HBO host John Oliver lamented the state of America on "The Late Show," but insisted he would be "going down with the Titanic" rather than fleeing back to the U.K.

The host of HBO political commentary and comedy show "Last Week Tonight" told CBS's Stephen Colbert Monday night that he recently became a U.S. citizen and would stay in America despite suggesting it’s a sinking ship under the Trump administration.

"Oh, no, I’m sticking it out. I’m going down with the Titanic," Oliver said to Colbert.

The two comedians reminisced about Oliver’s previous appearances on the show, including his last one, which was the night before Election Day 2024. Both mentioned the horror they felt anticipating Trump's victory.

"Cards on the table, by the way," Colbert said, "I don’t remember anything we talked about because I don’t think I was listening to a word you said."

Olver chimed in, stating, "Yes, you definitely did have a haunted expression, like you’ve seen the ghost that would be visiting us in twenty-four hours' time."

"It’s a suboptimal time in human history, this," the British commentator added, referring to President Trump being in the White House.

Colbert brought up Oliver’s new U.S. citizenship and asked him whether he was staying in the country considering the new leadership. Oliver said he was and added more to his analogy of America under Trump being like the Titanic.

Referencing the story of the band that played on the ill-fated ship up until the point of its demise, he said, "I know there might not be life rafts available, but I'm tuning up. Gentlemen, it’s been an honor playing with you tonight."

The two talked about the first four weeks of the second Trump administration, which Colbert described as, "exactly what you thought but worse than you could have imagined."

Oliver agreed, and then pointed out how absurd he believed TV host Dr. Phil’s presence at an ICE raid late last month was.

"Dr. Phil makes as much sense there as he does in a psychiatrist office," he said, mocking the TV host, who was once a licensed psychologist.

Elsewhere during their interview, Oliver mentioned how seeing people protesting Trump, like how they demonstrated his so-called Muslim ban in 2017, gives him hope.

He quoted an unnamed Department of Justice lawyer who opposed the ban at the time, stating, "He said seeing people occupy those airports – seeing the protests was really useful to him in terms of energizing him and also making them feel that they were acting on the people’s will."

"He said, ‘Activism outside our building helped with the activism inside it,’ and I think that it really important to remember," Oliver stated, adding, "You can send a message. You don't have to wait just to vote. It’s valuable sending messages, even if that message is, ‘F--- this s---.'"