Levin scolds 'racist' CNN, MSNBC hosts for demonizing 'righteous people who believe in diversity'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin on Sunday accused "racist" media members of demonizing "righteous people who believe in diversity."

Levin focused his opening monologue on Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia, and the liberal media's framing of the stunning Democrat defeat.

"Have you seen the media? The media have now turned on ‘White women in the suburbs,’" he said. "Two elections ago, they could not slobber over them enough – because they were voting for Biden, they thought."

GOP SEES YOUNGKIN VICTORY AS BLUEPRINT FOR 2022

"Now, they didn’t, in order to protect their children from this American Marxist movement called critical race theory," Levin continued. "What does the media say? That they are racist White women in the suburbs now. Everyone is racist, of course, but the racists, the people who push critical racist theory."

"They are the racists, the people in the media, especially MSNBC and CNN."

Both far-left networks, Levin said, openly "feature racist professors, racists activists, and racists hosts, day in day out."

"What do they do? Righteous people who believe in diversity with no problem with people of other faiths and backgrounds and pigmentation, you are the ones who they demonize and attack," the conservative author charged.

As for the media's relentless attacks on former President Trump, Levin said Democrats have to take note of the losing strategy.

"It completely backfired," he told viewers.

"Terry McAuliffe could not say Donald Trump’s name enough. And for most of the campaign, almost right up on the end, he was running again Donald Trump. Nice try Terry McAuliffe, guess what? You lost. And Donald Trump won," Levin said.

Addressing his viewers directly, the host concluded, "We must embrace this country, our founding, our patriotism, and push back against what is taking place."