Levin: BLM and Antifa are the 'militia wing' of the Democrat Party

Black Lives Matter and Antifa "thugs" now serve in the "militia wing" of the Democratic Party, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday.

Levin began his opening monologue with a focus on "soft tyranny," warning viewers that it is "getting increasingly more aggressive" in the United States.

"You see the demands when it comes to vaccines. You see bureaucrats shutting down businesses purposely. You see Democrats and Republicans in Congress getting together on an infrastructure bill. Twenty-seven hundred pages, one point two trillion dollars. You have people on television, so-called Republicans, promoting it who have no idea what's in it and all the social manipulation and social engineering that they attach to these spending bills. That's not a representative republic. That's not a constitutional republic. That's not a federal republic. You know what that is? It's what Thomas Jefferson called it. That's tyranny by legislature," he said.

Levin later turned his fury to President Biden, remarking that it's "too bad he doesn't understand he's an autocrat."



"We have tyranny by the executive branch. They don't want to know what we think. They don't ask for our input," Levin said.

" We have a House of Representatives where the Speaker of the House rules like she's some kind of a fascist," he continued. " She has proxy voting so members don't have to show up. They don't even have to show up."

Levin, visibly outraged, tore into the media for empowering the "force" within the Democratic Party.

"These autocratic regimes, in these Marxist and fascist regimes. What do they have? They have their thugs. And all through last summer, their thugs were burning cities, attacking cops, assaulting people, killing people, and the media supported it," he said. "The media celebrated it. Their candidate for president could barely utter words that it was a bad idea. Their vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, she was helping support a movement to get these people off."

"Now, this is not a constitutional republic when this sort of thing is happening. What's happening is we're empowering the Democrat Party. We're empowering this one force. And this is what they do in autocratic regimes," he warned.

"They have one party systems. Look at California, look at New York, look at Illinois, look at some of these other states….that's going to be America if they get their way."