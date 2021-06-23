NBC's Lester Holt suggests his Kamala Harris interview sparked her decision to finally visit the border

"NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt suggested that it was his interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that influenced her decision to visit the border.

On Wednesday, Holt featured a preview for an exclusive interview with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. In the clip, Emhoff discussed his wife’s recent decision to visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite months of avoiding the subject.

Before airing a clip of the Emhoff interview, Holt implied his interview with Harris likely influenced her decision to visit the border. "The White House announced Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the southern border on Friday. It comes after our interview in Guatemala earlier this month when we asked her about criticism that she had not gone yet," Holt explained. "Her trip was announced after former President Trump announced he would head to the border next week and also comes amid word border patrol chief Rodney Scott, who assumed the role in the Trump era, is leaving."

POLITICO PANNED FOR BLAMING HARRIS BORDER VISIT ON ‘UNRELENTING CHORUS’ OF GOP CRITICS

Holt previously interviewed Harris and repeatedly asked if she had any plans to visit the border. When Holt reminded Harris that she had not specifically visited the border, Harris replied laughing, "And I haven't been to Europe. I mean, I don't understand the point you are making." The clip led to the vice president being roundly slammed across Twitter for what people considered a "cringe" response.

This response from Holt contrasted many media outlet responses to the news which appeared to blame Republican criticism for Harris’ new decision. Former President Donald Trump also took credit for the decision claiming "If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!"

Emhoff, however, disagreed with the notion that any politician or outside figure influenced the decision. "Kamala Harris is not driven by any political issues or political pressure, said Emhoff. In response to the criticism, Emhoff insisted "she’s just focused on the work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The full interview with Doug Emhoff is expected to air Thursday on NBC News.